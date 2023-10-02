Bihar STET Result 2023 Date: BSEB To Declare Results On October 3 At 2.30pm; How To Check

Bihar STET Result 2023: Bihar School Examination Board has announced the date and time to declare the Bihar STET Results 2023. On its official Twitter handle, BSEB announced that the Bihar STET results will be deared tomorrow, October 3. The results will be announced at a press conference at 2.30 pm on Tuesday. Once released, the BSEB STET result will be available on bsebstet.com. BSEB conducted the State Teacher Eligibility Test from September 4 to 15 at various exam centres across the state.

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) cancelled the State Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) 2023 for candidates who appeared in the first shift (Math) on September 4 in two Muzaffarpur centres. Exams conducted on the exam centre numbers 3504 and 3505, IT Zone Muzaffarpur, SK Tower near Buddha ITI in side of Khabra Mandir, NH 28 have been cancelled. BSEB will conduct a re-exam for those candidates on September 18. BSEB started releasing the provisonal answer keys for a all subjects on its official website from September 14.

How to check BSEB STET 2023 results