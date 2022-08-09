BITSAT 2022 Result For August Session Released, Here's Direct Link To Download Scorecards

BITSAT Result 2022: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani released the BITSAT 2022 result on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. All those candidates who took the BITSAT exam, can download their scorecards now. It has been uploaded on the official website and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. To download the scorecards, candidates should be ready with their roll number and password. For more details, candidates can go to the official website bitsadmission.com.

To be noted that the BITSAT 2022 entrance exam was held in two sessions, the first session was conducted in July and result was also released. The second session was conducted in August 2022. The exams were conducted between August 3 and August 7, 2022. Here's a step-by-step guide to download scorecard.

Official website reads, "Moderation process for the August Session is completed now. Candidates can view/download their moderated scores, if any using the below link."

BITSAT Result 2022: Here is how to check result online

Step 1: To check the result, students who took the exam should go to the BITS official website bitsadmission.com

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the link that reads, "Click Here to view or download BITSAT-2022 (August Session) Score Card."

Step 3: After being redirected to another page, candidates will have to enter their application number and password

Step 4: Post submitting the required details, the result PDF will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Candidates should go through it, download the same and take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to check scores

Applicants will be allowed to edit their preferences in the application form from September 1 to 5, 2022. The authorities will release the BITSAT cutoff after the conclusion of all iteration rounds of admissions. BITS Pilani conducts the entrance exam to offer admission to students in various undergraduate programmes.

Official website reads, "Dear Aspirant, you are advised not to believe in fake emails and SMS. Please note that www.bitsadmission.com is the only authentic website for admission to BITS Pilani through BITSAT, etc."

About BITS

Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani a leading Institute of Higher Education and a deemed University under section 3 of the UGC act offering degree programmes in Engineering, Sciences, Technology, Pharmacy, Management, and Humanities. This website describes the admission modalities for the on-campus degree programmes offered at Pilani campus, Goa Campus, and Hyderabad Campus of BITS, Pilani.