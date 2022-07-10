BITSAT 2022 Score Card Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

Quick links:
The Birla Institute of Technology and Sciences, BITS Pilani, has released the BITSAT 2022 Admission Test Score Card. Candidates can now download the BITSAT scores by visiting the official website - bitsadmission.com. The BITSAT 2022 results have been released for the July session of the exams. To download the BITSAT Result 2022, candidates are required to log in using their application number and date of birth.
As per the official notice, the "Moderation process for the July Session is completed now." Candidates can now view their moderated scores if any by using the below link. Click Here to view or download the BITSAT-2022 (July Session) Score Card. "
Meanwhile, registrations for the second session of BITSAT 2022 is underway. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the exam by visiting the official website of BITSAT - bitsadmission.com. The last date to apply for the second session of BITSAT 2022 is till July 20, 2022. It is recommended that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.