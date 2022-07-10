BITSAT 2022 Score Card Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

The Birla Institute of Technology and Sciences, BITS Pilani, has released the BITSAT 2022 Admission Test Score Card. Candidates can now download the BITSAT scores by visiting the official website - bitsadmission.com. The BITSAT 2022 results have been released for the July session of the exams. To download the BITSAT Result 2022, candidates are required to log in using their application number and date of birth.

As per the official notice, the "Moderation process for the July Session is completed now." Candidates can now view their moderated scores if any by using the below link. Click Here to view or download the BITSAT-2022 (July Session) Score Card. "

BITSAT 2022 Score Card: Here's how to download

Step 1: To download the BITSAT 2022 Scorecard, candidates need to visit the official website of Birla Institute of Technology and Sciences, BITS Pilani-bitsadmission.com.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "BITSAT-2022 Score Card (July session"."

Step 3: Automatically, a new page would open where you have to enter your application number and password.

Step 4: Your BITSAT Score Card 2022 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download and print a copy of the score card for future references.

Here's direct link to check BITSAT Score Card 2022 - CLICK HERE

Meanwhile, registrations for the second session of BITSAT 2022 is underway. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the exam by visiting the official website of BITSAT - bitsadmission.com. The last date to apply for the second session of BITSAT 2022 is till July 20, 2022. It is recommended that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)