BPSC 66th Mains Result Released At Bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Merit List Here

BPSC Mains result: The Bihar Public Service Commission has announced the BPSC 66th Mains result on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. All the candidates who got themselves registered and took the exam can now check their results. The 66th mains examination result has been uploaded on the official website of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 689 posts will be filled in the organization. The application process started on September 28, 2020 and ended on October 28, 2020.

The result has been released for the main examination that was conducted on July 29, 30, and 31, 2022. Candidates took the exam in the Patna district. The result highlights that a total of 1828 candidates have cleared the main examination. The direct link to check BPSC 66th main merit list has also been attached.

BPSC 66th Mains Result: Follow these steps to check

Step 1: Concerned candidates should go to the official website of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which reads, "Results: 66th Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination."

Step 3: Candidates will then be redirected to another page where a new PDF file will open. The list of roll numbers of candidates who have cleared the exam will be there in PDF

Step 4: Candidates should download the file and keep a copy with themselves for future reference

Here is the direct link to check BPSC 66th main result

Candidates who have cleared the main exam are eligible to take part in the third and final round. BPSC selects candidates in three rounds namely prelims exam, mains exam, and interview. Those who cleared prelims exam were eligible for mains and those who have cleared the mains exam are eligible for the interview round. BPSC will be issuing admit cards for interview round shortly. To be noted that as of now, no official date has been announced for releasing admit card and also for conducting interview. Therefore concerned candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website so as not to miss any updates.