BPSC 67th Mains Result 2023 Out; Direct Link And Steps To Check The Results Online

Bihar Public Service Commission has declared the BPSC 67th mains result 2023 on its official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in. A total of 2104 candidates have qualified for the interview round. The BPSC Main exam was conducted on December 30, 31, 2022, and January 7, 2023 at various centres in the state capital Patna. Candidates can check the list of qualified candidates on the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 67th mains result 2023

A total of 888 candidates from the unreserved category have cleared the exam. A total of 203, 301, and 20 candidates from EWS, SC, and ST categories have passed. 352 from EBC, 277 from the Backward category, and 63 from EBC females have qualified for the interview round.

The schedule for the BPSC 67th interview round will be released in due course of time. Candidates must visit the official website regularly for updates. BPSC aims to fill 1052 vacancies through the 67th combined competitive exam (CCE). Over 11 thousand candidates had cleared 67th BPSC Prelims and were called for main exams out of which only 2104 passed.

How to check BPSC 67th mains result?

Visit the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, 'Results: 67th Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination.'

A PDF file will open

Look for your roll number and download the page.