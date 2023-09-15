Last Updated:

BPSC 67th Mains Result 2023 Out; Direct Link And Steps To Check The Results Online

Bihar Public Service Commission has declared the BPSC 67th mains result 2023 on its official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in. Here's how to check the result.

Exam Results
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
BPSC 67th mains result 2023

Image: Unsplash


Bihar Public Service Commission has declared the BPSC 67th mains result 2023 on its official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in. A total of 2104 candidates have qualified for the interview round. The BPSC Main exam was conducted on December 30, 31, 2022, and January 7, 2023 at various centres in the state capital Patna. Candidates can check the list of qualified candidates on the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in. 

Direct link to check the results

BPSC 67th mains result 2023

A total of 888 candidates from the unreserved category have cleared the exam. A total of 203, 301, and 20 candidates from EWS, SC, and ST categories have passed. 352 from EBC, 277 from the Backward category, and 63 from EBC females have qualified for the interview round. 

The schedule for the BPSC 67th interview round will be released in due course of time. Candidates must visit the official website regularly for updates. BPSC aims to fill  1052 vacancies through the 67th combined competitive exam (CCE). Over 11 thousand candidates had cleared 67th BPSC Prelims and were called for main exams out of which only 2104 passed. 

READ | BPSC TRE: How to upload D.El.Ed certificate for BPSC primary school teacher recruitment

How to check BPSC 67th mains result? 

Visit the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, 'Results: 67th Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination.'

A PDF file will open

Look for your roll number and download the page.

READ | BPSC assistant main exam answer key out, challenge before September 15; See steps here
READ | BPSC 69th prelims admit card 2023 releasing on September 15; Important instructions here
READ | BPSC 67th mains result declared, 2104 qualified; prelims admit card for 69th CCE today

Get the latest updates on the results of board exams, competitive exams, recruitment exams, and others at Republic World here.

COMMENT