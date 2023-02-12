BPSC 68th Prelims 2023: Check Expected Cut-off Marks And Other Details Here

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has conducted the 68th combined competitive exam (CCE) prelims exam on February 12, 2023. Around 4.3 lakh candidates have registered for the 68th BPSC CEE. A total of 805 exam centres were set up across the 38 districts of Bihar for BPSC 68th Prelims exam.Out of the 4.3 lakh candidates, 1.5 lakh candidates are female. Around 7,000 are Divyang candidates.

BPSC PT Minimum Qualifying mark

Category Qualifying Mark Qualifying percent General or UR 60 40% OBC 54.75 36.50% Extremely Backward Class 51 34% SC, ST, Women, and PwD 48 32%

One must note that securing the minimum qualifying mark does not guarantee your selection for the next round of the recruitment. The BPSC PT merit-list is prepared on the basis of top scorers of the exam. BPSC also releases the official cut-off scores after releasing the results. Cut-off scores vary every year, depending upon the difficulty level of paper, number of vacancies and the number of candidates who took the exam. Experts have shared the expected cut-off marks of 68th BPSC PT, after analysing the difficulty level of the paper. Take a look:



BPSC 68th PT Cut-off Marks (Expected)

General (Female)- 90-98

General (Male) -95-100

SC (Female)-76-80

SC (Male)- 86-90

ST (Female)-84-90

ST (Male) -85-90

BC (Female) -85-90

BC (Male)- 90-95

EBC (Female) - 83-88

EBC (Male)-90-95

EWS (Female) -85-90

EWS (Male) - 90-93

Last year, the cut-off mark for the unreserved male category was 113 marks, while the cut-off mark for the unreserved female category was109 marks.