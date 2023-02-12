Last Updated:

BPSC 68th Prelims 2023: Check Expected Cut-off Marks And Other Details Here

BPSC 68th PT (preliminary test) 2023 has been conducted on February 12. Check minimum qualifying marks and expected cut-off scores here.

Written By
Nandini Verma
BPSC PT cut-off

BPSC 68th PT conducted; Image: Sourced


Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has conducted the 68th combined competitive exam (CCE) prelims exam on February 12, 2023. Around 4.3 lakh candidates have registered for the 68th BPSC CEE. A total of 805 exam centres were set up across the 38 districts of Bihar for BPSC 68th Prelims exam.Out of the 4.3 lakh candidates, 1.5 lakh candidates are female. Around 7,000 are Divyang candidates.

BPSC PT Minimum Qualifying mark

Category Qualifying Mark Qualifying percent

General or UR

  60 40%

OBC

 54.75

36.50%

Extremely Backward Class

 51

34%

SC, ST, Women, and PwD

 

 48 32%

One must note that securing the minimum qualifying mark does not guarantee your selection for the next round of the recruitment. The BPSC PT merit-list is prepared on the basis of top scorers of the exam. BPSC also releases the official cut-off scores after releasing the results. Cut-off scores vary every year, depending upon the difficulty level of paper, number of vacancies and the number of candidates who took the exam. Experts have shared the expected cut-off marks of 68th BPSC PT, after analysing the difficulty level of the paper. Take a look:
 

READ | Women spend 7.2 hrs on unpaid domestic work compared to 2.8 hrs spent by men: IIM-A research

BPSC 68th PT Cut-off Marks (Expected)

  • General (Female)- 90-98
  • General (Male) -95-100
  • SC (Female)-76-80
  • SC (Male)- 86-90
  • ST (Female)-84-90
  • ST (Male) -85-90
  • BC (Female) -85-90
  • BC (Male)- 90-95
  • EBC (Female) - 83-88
  • EBC (Male)-90-95
  • EWS (Female) -85-90
  • EWS (Male) - 90-93

Last year, the cut-off mark for the unreserved male category was 113 marks, while the cut-off mark for the unreserved female category was109 marks.

READ | HCL Recruitment 2023: Vacancies for Senior, Deputy Manager posts on offer
READ | BPSC 68th Prelims Admit Card 2022 to be released on Jan 28; Know how to download
READ | BPSC 68th Prelims on Feb 12; Check new rules, reporting time and other instructions here
COMMENT