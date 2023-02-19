BPSC 68th Prelims Answer Key 2023 Released, Here's How To Download

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the provisional answer key for 68th CCE prelims exam. Candidates who appeared for the 68th BPSC prelims can download the answer key from the official website. The BPSC 68th prelims answer key is available on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Candidates who wish to raise objection against any key can do so by February 28. They must mention the question number and correct answer with a valid document for proof and send it to BPSC office in Patna through post. The envelope should contain the name of the exam on top. This should reach the BPSC office by February 28.

How to check BPSC 68th prelims answer key

Visit the official website of BPSC- bpsc.bih.nic.in

Click on the notice dated 18-2-2023 that mentions about the answer key

A PDF file will open

Check the BPSC PT answer key and download it.

BPSC 68th Prelims

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) conducted the 68th prelims combined competitive exam (CCE) on February 12. Around 4.3 lakh candidates had registered to appear for the 68th BPSC Prelims exam. BPSC in its previous notice had asked the candidates to submit their representations or objections if they found any error in the questions asked in the preliminary test by February 16.

The 68th BPSC prelims exam began at 12 noon and concluded at 2 pm. BPSC aims to fill a total of 324 vacancies for various posts such as Block Panchayati Raj Officer, Supply Inspector, Rural Development Officer, Assistant Director, etc. through this recruitment drive. This year, BPSC has introduced a negative marking scheme for CCE. A total of 805 exam centres were set up across the 38 districts of Bihar for BPSC 68th Prelims exam. Around 4.34 lakh candidates registered to appear for the exam out of which 1.5 lakh candidates are female. Around 7,000 are Divyang candidates.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) had earlier informed the candidates that a negative marking of 0.25 marks will be there for each wrong answer. A deduction of 0.25 mark will also be there for using eraser or whitener. However, these are banned inside the exam hall.