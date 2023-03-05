BPSC 68th Prelims Final Answer Key 2023 Out; Here's Step-by-step Guide To Check Answers

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Saturday, March 5, issued the final answer key of its 68th Combined Preliminary Competetive examination. The answer key has been released for the General Studies exam that was conducted on February 12, 2023. The candidates who appeared for the examination can now check and download the final answer key by visiting the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to the official website, the provisional answer key for the General Studies exam was released on February 18, 2023, and the candidates were invited to raise objections if any. After a thorough review of objections, question number 22 of series A, question number 52 of series B, question number 112 of series C and question number 140 of series D have been deleted.

A team of subject experts under the commission's guidelines have prepared the final answer key. In case a candidate has any objection regarding the final answer key, they can submit their challenges by visiting the official website. The deadline for the same has been kept as March 7.

The candidates must note that objections against the final answer key should be raised along with substantial evidence. If the objection is considered by the commission, then another final answer key will be released or else this would be treated as the final answer key.

BPSC 68th prelims final answer key 2023

The candidates who have appeared for the BPSC 68th prelims examination can follow the steps mentioned below to download the final answer key.