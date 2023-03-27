BPSC 68th Prelims Result 2023 Out; Cut-off Marks Drop This Year; Check Cut-off Scores Here

BPSC 68th CCE Result declared: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the results for the BPSC 68th Combined Preliminary Competitive Exam 2023. All those candidates who have appeared for the BPSC 68th prelims exam can check their scores by visiting the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

A total of 3590 candidates have cleared the BPSC exam. Candidates must note that 258036 candidates have appeared for the exam that was held on February 12, 2023. The exam was conducted in 806 exam centres across the state.

BPSC 68th prelims Cut-off

The cut-off for the unreserved male category is 91 marks

While the cut-off mark for the unreserved female category is 84 marks.

EWS 87.25 EWS (Female) 81.25

SC 79.25

SC (Female) 66.50

ST 74.00

ST (Female) 65.75

EBC 86.50

EBC (Female) 76.75

BC 87.75

BC (Female) 80.00

BCL 78.75

Disabled (VI) 69.s0

Disabled (DD) 62.75

Disabled (OH) 79.25

Disabled (MD) 54.75

Grandchild of Ex-Freedom Fighter 80.75

BPSC 68th prelims Result 2023: How to check the BPSC 68th CCE result

Step 1: To view the BPSC 68th CCE Result, candidates must go to the BPSC official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "BPSC 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Re-Examination Results."

Step 3: A PDF file with roll numbers of qualified candidates will open

Step 4: Check your roll number and save it for future needs.

Here's the direct link to check BPSC 68th Prelims CCE Result

All those candidates who have qualified for the BPSC preliminary exam will be eligible to appear in the main exam and the interview. On the basis of their performance in the main exam and the interview, the commission will create the BPSC 68th final merit list. Meanwhile, it is advised that candidates regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.