BPSC 68th Prelims Result 2023 Out; Cut-off Marks Drop This Year; Check Cut-off Scores Here

BPSC 68th CCE Result declared: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the results for the BPSC 68th Combined Preliminary Competitive Exam 2023. All those candidates who have appeared for the BPSC 68th prelims exam can check their scores by visiting the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
A total of 3590 candidates have cleared the BPSC exam. Candidates must note that 258036 candidates have appeared for the exam that was held on February 12, 2023. The exam was conducted in 806 exam centres across the state.
All those candidates who have qualified for the BPSC preliminary exam will be eligible to appear in the main exam and the interview. On the basis of their performance in the main exam and the interview, the commission will create the BPSC 68th final merit list. Meanwhile, it is advised that candidates regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.