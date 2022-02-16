BPSC ACF 2020: Final Result Out @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Here’s Direct Link To Download 

BPSC Result: The BPSC Assistant Conservator of Forests Competitive Examination (ACF) results have been released on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. The commission has released this result with reference to advt. no. 05/2019. BPSC ACF Result has been released for the interview round which was conducted between February 10 to February 12, 2022.

BPSC ACF recruitment aims to fill up various vacancies in the Environment, Forest, Climate Change departments of the Bihar commission. All the candidates who appeared for the BPSC Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) interview round can check their results by following the steps mentioned below. the direct link to check the same has also been attached.

Here is how to download Assistant Conservator of Forests Competitive Examination Final Result

Concerned candidates should go to the official website of BPSC

On the homepage, look for the result section

Click on the link which reads, “Assistant Conservator of Forests Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 05/2019)”

A PDF file will be opened having details of the candidates selected

Download the file and take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to download and check the results

Check cut off marks here

Category Written exam cut off Final cut off Unreserved 229 294 Unreserved (Female) 207 291 EWS 185 276 SC 175 245 BC 203 293

BPSC Assistant Professor, Arabic Exam Results Out

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the results for the post of Assistant Professor, Arabic in Bihar universities on its official website. All those candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the result by visiting the BPSC website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of six posts of Assistant Professor for Arabic subjects are available in various universities across Bihar state. According to the official notice, a total of five candidates have been successfully selected after the interview round. The Commission conducted the interview round on January 12 and January 13, 2022. Candidates must visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Here's the direct link to apply for the BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022 - Click here