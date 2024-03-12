×

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 12:17 IST

BPSC assistant curator final answer key released, here's direct link to check; Results soon

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has published the final answer key for the Assistant Curator/Research & Publication Officer/Assistant Director Exam.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
omr sheet
OMR sheet | Image:Representative Image
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has published the final answer key for the Assistant Curator/Research & Publication Officer/Assistant Director Written (Objective) Competitive Examination, conducted under Advertisement No. 65/2020. Eligible candidates can now access the final answer keys via the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. The examination took place on February 4, 2024, and objections were entertained from March 5 to March 7, 2024.

With the release of final answer key, BPSC is soon going to declare the results of the Assistant Curator/Research & Publication Officer/Assistant Director Written (Objective) Competitive Examination. Candidates can expect the results by the end of this month. Once declared, candidates will be able to check the results online at bpsc.bih.nic.in. 

Steps to Download the BPSC Final Answer Key:

  1. Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.
  2. Navigate to the Assistant Curator/Research & Publication Officer/Assistant Director Competitive Exam final answer key link on the homepage.
  3. The final answer keys will be displayed on the screen.
  4. Verify and download the final answer key.
  5. It is advisable to print a copy for future reference.

Direct link to download BPSC Paper-I final answer key.

Direct link to download BPSC Paper-II final answer key.

