BPSC Assistant Engineer Exam: Provisional Answer Key Out, Here's How To Raise Objections

BPSC assistant engineer answer key: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the answer keys for BPSC Assistant Engineer (Civil) Competitive Examination on April 13, 2022. Since the answer key released is provisional in nature, candidates are being given time to raise objections if they want to. The list of important dates as well as steps to check answer key and raise objections can be checked here. For more details, candidates are free to go to the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Through this recruitment drive, BPSC aims to select candidates to fill 245 vacancies. Selected candidates will be hired as assistant engineers. On the basis of objections that will be raised by candidates through speed post, final answer key will be prepared by the commission. Considering the final key, the result will be prepared. Following the trends, interview is conducted. However, as of now no official date for the same has been announced yet, and is expected to be announced after the release of results.

Provisional answer keys have been released for-

General English General Hindi General Studies General Engineering Science Electrical Engineering, Paper-V Electrical Engineering, Paper-VI Civil Engineering, Paper-V Civil Engineering, Paper-VI Mechanical Engineering, Paper-V Mechanical Engineering, Paper-VI

BPSC Assistant engineer recruitment: Check important dates here

The written exam was conducted on March 24 and March 25, 2022

Answer key has been released on April 13, 2022

The deadline to raise objections ends on April 25, 2022 (5 pm)

BPSC AE Answer key: Here is how to check

STEP 1: Registered candidates who took the exam on March 24 or March 25 should go to the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in

STEP 2: On the homepage, look for the notice which reads "Provisional Answer Keys :: General English :: General Hindi :: General Studies :: General Engineering Science :: Electrical Engineering, Paper-V:: Electrical Engineering, Paper-VI :: Civil Engineering, Paper-V :: Civil Engineering, Paper-VI :: Mechanical Engineering, Paper V :: Mechanical Engineering, Paper-VI"

STEP 3: Click on the subject you took exam of. Post clicking on it the provisional answer key will be displayed on screen

STEP 4: Go through the answers and take its printout for future references

Here is the direct link to view provisional key notice and to check address on which objections should be sent