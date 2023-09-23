Last Updated:

BPSC Assistant Mains Revised Provisional Answer Key Out; Raise Objections Till Sept 25

Bihar Public Service Commission has released the revised provisional answer keys for the BPSC Assistant Main Exam 2023. Raise objections till September 25.

BPSC Assistant mains answer key

Bihar Public Service Commission has released the revised provisional answer keys for the BPSC Assistant Main Exam 2023. The BPSC assistant main exam was conducted on August 31. The exam was held in two shifts. The first provisional answer key was out on September 12. Candidates can raise objections against any key till September 15.

Candidates who raise objections against the first answer key can only raise objections against the revised provisional answer key till September 25. The fee of raising objection will be Rs 500 per challenge. 

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 44 vacancies. Candidates will have to log in on their dashboard and click on the answer ID they want to challenge. They should also upload documents supporting their challenge. It must be noted that objections raised online will only be considered. Those who send their challenge via speed post will not be accepted. 

How to download BPSC Assistant Mains 2023 revised answer key

Go to the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on the BPSC Assistant Mains 2023 2nd revised answer key link for each subject given on the home page.

A new PDF file will open

Check the answer key and download. 

How to challenge the BPSC answer key? 

  • Visit the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in
  • Click on 'Apply Online' tab
  • Now log in using your application number and password
  • Click on the BPSC assistant answer key objection link
  • Upload your objections and the documents for proof and submit.
