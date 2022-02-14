BPSC Assistant Professor, Arabic Exam Results Out; Here's Direct Link To Check

BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the results for the post of Assistant Professor, Arabic in Bihar universities on its official website. All those candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the result by visiting the BPSC website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of six posts of Assistant Professor for Arabic subjects are available in various universities across Bihar state. According to the official notice, a total of five candidates have been successfully selected after the interview round. The Commission conducted the interview round on January 12 and January 13, 2022. Candidates must visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Here's the direct link to apply for the BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022 - Click here

BPSC Assistant Professor: Here's how to check

Step 1: To download to www.bpsc.bih.nic.in, the BPSC website.

Step 2: Click on the link "Results for the post of Assistant Professor, Arabic in various universities in Bihar"

Step 3: A new page will appear.

Step 4: The Assistant Professor's Arabic results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates can download the results and take a printout for future reference.

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)