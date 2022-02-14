BPSC Assistant Professor, Arabic Exam Results Out; Here's Direct Link To Check

Quick links:
BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the results for the post of Assistant Professor, Arabic in Bihar universities on its official website. All those candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the result by visiting the BPSC website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Through this recruitment drive, a total of six posts of Assistant Professor for Arabic subjects are available in various universities across Bihar state. According to the official notice, a total of five candidates have been successfully selected after the interview round. The Commission conducted the interview round on January 12 and January 13, 2022. Candidates must visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.