BPSC Asst Engineer 2019 Exam Result To Be Declared By June 30; Here's How To Check

BPSC: Bihar Public Service Commission has announced that 2019 Assistant Engineer – Electrical, Civil, and Mechanical Written exam result will be out by June 30

BPSC Assistant Engineer Exam 2019: In an important notification, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has informed the candidates regarding the declaration of the result of the 2019 Assistant Engineer – Electrical, Civil, and Mechanical Written (Objective) Competitive Examination.  According to the official notice released by the BPSC, the result of the 2019 Assistant Engineer – Electrical, Civil, and Mechanical Written exam will be released by June 30, 2022. However, the exact time and date has not been announced but the result will be announced by the end of this month. 

The result will be announced for the examination held by BPSC for Assistant Engineer posts on March 24 and 25 in three different shifts. The BPSC AE exam concluded in the month of March and the provisional answer keys were released on April 14 and the deadline to raise the objection was April 25, 2022. In a notice on its official website, the Commission said it received several queries regarding the declaration of results and, in view of the same, the BPSC decided to announce the AE results for the Electrical, Civil, and Mechanical dates.

BPSC Assistant Engineer Exam 2019: Vacancy details

  • This recruitment drive is being held for the selection of a total of 147 AE posts in different government departments. BPSC conducted the application process in March 2019.

 

BPSC Assistant Engineer Exam 2019: Here's how to check and download the BPSC AE Result

  • Step 1: To check the BPSC Asst Engineer Exam 2019 results candidates need to visit the official website of BPSC.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, search for BPSC Assistant Engineer Result for a particular advt. no.
  • Step 3: Click on the link to download the result
  • Step 4: Search for your roll number in the results
  • Step 5: If your name or roll number appears, you have been selected for the BPSC AE
  • Step 6: Take a screenshot of your name in the result

