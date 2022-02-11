BPSC Civil Judge Main Result Out, Here’s How To Check Bihar 31st Judicial Services Result

BPSC Civil Judge Mains Result: Bihar Public Service Commission has released the results for 31st Judicial Services Main Examination. This is the second round of the recruitment drive. Shortlisted candidates will then have to appear for final or interview round. The result highlights that a total of 691 students have been shortlisted for the interview. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 221 posts will be filled.

Candidates who took the exam can check if they have qualified for the interview or not. The list has been released on February 10, 2022. As per reports, over 2200 students appeared in the main exam. As of now interview dates have not been announced. However, it is expected to be out soon. Candidates are hereby advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated. The steps which they will have to follow to download the BPSC judicial services result are mentioned below. Candidates can also click on the direct link to view result PDF.

BPSC 31st judicial services mains result: Here is how to check results

STEP 1: In the first step, candidates will have to visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in

STEP 2: On the homepage, click on the link for Judicial Services Result

STEP 3: Bihar judicial services main result PDF link will be opened on screen

STEP 4: Candidates should download the results

STEP 5: Candidates are advised to take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to download results

The interview round will comprise of 100 marks questions out of which candidates will have to score 35 marks to pass the examination. Candidates who will qualify the interview round will be called for appointment. The registration process was started on March 12 and ended on March 28, 2020.

BPSC announces 67th Prelims Exam Date

BPSC 67th prelims date has been announced by Bihar Public Service Commission. BPSC has announced a new date for the 67th Combined Prelims Competitive Exam (CCE). Earlier the exam was scheduled to be conducted on January 23 but it was deferred. As per the notice released by BPSC, the prelims exam will be conducted on April 30, 2022. It is to be noted that the date announced is tentative in nature. The Commission is expected to release a detailed exam schedule soon. The BPSC 67th PT date 2022 notice can be checked here.