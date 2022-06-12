BPSC Headmaster Answer Key Out, Raise Objections Till June 22

BPSC Headmaster Exam 2022: In an important notice released by the Bihar Public Service Commission, it has informed that the answer key for the BPSC headmaster exam has been released and candidates are invited to raise objections in case they are not satisfied with the Answers of the Headmaster in Senior Secondary Schools Written (Objective Type) Competitive exam. The examination was held on May 31, 2022. Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be held on May 25, but it got postponed due to some unknown reason. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 6421 vacancies for the post of headmaster in Bihar senior secondary schools will be filled.

BPSC Headmaster Answer Key 2022

The notice released by BPSC states that those candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can raise objections by attaching the documents including details such as the number of objections, the question along with the exact reason of objection followed by a name, roll number, address, and examination center and name of the exam controller

and send it to the "Bihar Lok Seva Aayog, 15, Nehru lane (Belli Road) Patna - 800001. Also, candidates must write, the name of the examination on the top of the letter. As per the notice, candidates must be aware that June 22 till 5 pm is the last date to raise objections and after that, no request will be accepted by the commission. This answer is provisional in nature and only after considering the changes made in this answer key the commission will release the final answer key. All those candidates who have registered their names for the exam are advised to keep a check on the official website for fresh updates.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative