BPSC Project Manager Prelims Result Released, Know How To Check

BPSC project manager prelims results: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on January 25 released the cut-off marks list for the prelims examination. The exam was conducted for the post of Project Manager. Candiadtes who got themselves registered and appeared for the prelims exam can now check the BPSC project manager prelims result. It has been uploaded on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

Here is how to check Project Manager (Preliminary) examination result

Registered candidates should go to the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘Results: Project Manager (Preliminary) Competitive Examination’ link

Candidates will be redirected to another page where roll number-wise list will be displayed

Candidates should download the list and take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to check results

As per BPSC result notice, the competitive examination was conducted on August 03, 2021. It was conducted in 45 examination centres across 4 districts in Bihar. Over 11,500 candidates appeared for the examination, of which roll numbers of 969 successful candidates have been released by the Commission. To be noted that only those candidates who have cleared the prelims exam are eligible to appear for the Mains exam. The Commission will release the BPSC project manager prelims scorecard of the preliminary examination shortly. They will have to go to the official website to download their marksheets.

BPSC also released the category-wise cut off marks for the Project Manager (Preliminary) Examination. The dates for Mains exam have not been announced yet. Therefore, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for checking the BPSC website for exam-related information.

