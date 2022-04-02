BPSC Provisional Answer Key Released For LDC, MVI Posts, Know How To Download

BPSC news: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Friday, April 1 released the answer key for Motor Vehicle Inspector Competitive Examination and Lower Division Clerk. Registered candidates who took the written exam can check the answer key now. It has been uploaded on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. To be noted that the answer key released is provisional in nature, herefore candidates can raise objections if they want to. The provisional key has been released for the examination which was held on March 5 and March 6, 2022.

In order to raise objections, candidates will have to submit application in offline mode. Candidates can speed post their objection to the following address. Secretary cum Controller of Exam, Bihar Public Service Commission, 15, Nehru Path, Bailey Road, Patna - 800014.

Candidates should know that they will have to mention the name and advertisement name on the envelope. The objections should reach to the above mentioned address. The deadline to raise objections will end on April 12 till 5 pm. The steps to check answer key has been mentioned below.

BPSC MVI Answer Key: Know how to check BPSC answer key

Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, they should look for the Motor Vehicle Inspector answer key and click on it

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should check and keep a copy of the answer key for future reference

BPSC releases LDC Prelims answer key released

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has also released the provisional answer key for Lower Division Clerk posts. The answer key has been released for the exam which was conducted on February 26, 2022. Candidates who took the examination can check the answer key now. It has been uploaded on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

BPSC LDC answer key: Know how to download BPSC answer key