BPSC PT Result 2023 Out: 3590 Candidates Pass, Here's Direct Link To Check BPSC Results

BPSC 68th prelims Result 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the BPSC 68th Combined Preliminary Competitive Exam results 2023. All those candidates who have taken the BPSC 68th prelims exam can check their scores by visiting the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in. This year, out of the 258036 candidates who took the exam, a total of 3590 candidates have cleared the BPSC prelims exam. BPSC 68th prelims exam was held on February 12, 2023. The exam was conducted in 806 exam centres across the state.

How to check the BPSC 68th CCE result

Step 1: To check the BPSC 68th prelims Result, candidates must go to the BPSC official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "BPSC 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Exam Results."

Step 3: A PDF file with roll numbers of qualified candidates will open

Step 4: Check your roll number and save it for future needs.

Here's the direct link to check BPSC 68th Prelims CCE Result

BPSC 68th prelims Cut-off

Unreserved male -91 marks

Unreserved female - 84 marks.

EWS 87.25 EWS (Female) 81.25

SC 79.25

SC (Female) 66.50

ST 74.00

ST (Female) 65.75

EBC 86.50

EBC (Female) 76.75

BC 87.75

BC (Female) 80.00

BCL 78.75

Disabled (VI) 69.s0

Disabled (DD) 62.75

Disabled (OH) 79.25

Disabled (MD) 54.75

Grandchild of Ex-Freedom Fighter 80.75

Candidates who have cleared the BPSC preliminary exam are eligible to appear in the BPSC main exam and the interview. On the basis of their performance in the main exam and the interview, the commission will finalise the BPSC 68th merit list. Meanwhile, it is advised that candidates should regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.