BPSC Releases Motor Vehicle Inspector & District Arts & Culture Officer Exam Results

BPSC MVI Result 2022: The Bihar Public Service Commission has released the results of the Motor Vehicle Inspector Written (Objective) Competitive Examination. All those candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the result by visiting the official website of BPSC - www.bpsc.bih.nic.in. The BPSC exam against advertisement number 06/2020 was conducted on March 05 and March 6, 2022. Through this BPSC examination, 90 vacancies for Motor Vehicle Inspectors will be filled in the department. As per reports, a total of 1459 candidates appeared in this recruitment exam. The candidates who have passed the written examination will now be invited for the interview round. The Commission will soon release a notification regarding the same.

BPSC Motor Vehicle Inspector Result: Here's how to check BPSC MVI Result

Step 1: To check the Motor Vehicle Inspector Written (Objective) Competitive Examination Result, candidates must visit the official website - www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/ .

. Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads "Results: Motor Vehicle Inspector Written (Objective) Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 06/2020)".

Step 3: Automatically, a PDF file will open on the screen.

Step 4: Then, candidates need to download the result for future needs.

Here's direct link to check BPSC Motor Vehicle Inspector Exam Result - CLICK HERE

BPSC: District Arts & Culture Officer (Preliminary) Competitive Exam Result

BPSC has also released the District Arts and Culture Officer Recruitment Preliminary Exam Results. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the result by visiting the commission's website - www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 38 posts of District Art and Culture Officer will be filled. The preliminary exam was held on January 29, 2022. As many as 247 candidates have qualified for the examination. The interview will be conducted for successful candidates. Information for this will be issued soon.

How to check BPSC District art and culture result

Here's direct link to download BPSC District Arts & Culture Officer Exam Result - CLICK HERE

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)