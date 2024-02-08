Advertisement

The Bihar Public Service Commission has released the scorecards for the BPSC TRE 2 Examination 2023. Aspirants can access these scorecards via the official website at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in using their login credentials. The BPSC TRE 2 recruitment results havebeen declared for various categories: (Class 1-5), (Class 9-10), (Class 11-12), and (Class 6-8). Spanning from December 7 to December 15, 2023, the BPSC TRE Phase 2 examination took place in multiple shifts, commencing with two shifts on the initial day and continuing with one shift from Day 2 onward. BPSC TRE 2.0 results were declared from December 22 onwards in phased manner.

How to download BPSC TRE 2 mark sheet

Here's a streamlined guide on how to procure the BPSC TRE 2 marks sheet:

1. Visit the official BPSC Online website at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

2. Log in to your account.'

3. Click on BPSC TRE 2.0 result link

4. Your mark sheet will be displayed on the screen

5. Download your marks sheet.

6. Secure a printout for future reference.

Direct link to download BPSC TRE 2.0 mark sheet.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 86,557 Teacher positions. The registration period commenced on November 5 and concluded on November 14, 2023. Simultaneously, the online application process began on November 10 and wrapped up on November 25, 2023. For more details, candidates can refer to the provided notification.