BPSSC Bihar Police SI Recruitment: Mark Sheet Released At Bpssc.bih.nic.in, Check Here

BPSSC Bihar Police SI recruitment 2022: Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) is scheduled to release the final mark sheets of students who took the recruitment exam for the post of Police Sub Inspector and Sergeant. BPSSC Bihar Police SI mark sheet will be released on August 21, 2022. Registered candidates who took the exam will be able to download the marks sheet today. Once released, it will be available at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 2,213 vacancies in Bihar Police will be filled up. The result for the same was announced on July 14, 2022. The link to download mark sheets will remain active till September 4, the commission said. The steps registered candidates will have to follow to check BPSSC Bihar Police SI mark sheet 2022.

BPSSC Bihar Police SI 2020 mark sheet: Follow these steps to check result online

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website of BPSSC at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on Sub-Inspector/Sergeant in Bihar Police mark sheet link

Step 3: Then they will have to enter their roll number and date of birth and log in

Step 4: Candidates should check their result

Step 5: Take its printout for future reference

Candidates who got shortlisted will be called for the further process. The BPSSC also released the table of the total number of candidates selected from each category and their roll numbers were also released. The selection call letter was also released for the selected candidates.

Now the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission, BPSSC will be releasing the marksheet for the candidates who appeared for the exam. The notice was released by the commission today, August 19, 2022, regarding the same. Candidates who took the Sergeant and Sub Inspector Exam will be able to download the marksheet once the link is active on the official website, bpssc.bih.nic.in. The link for the mark sheet will be out on August 21, 2022.