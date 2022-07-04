Last Updated:

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 Date And Time To Be Announced Today, See How To Check

BSE Odisha 10th result 2022: State education minister will be announcing the class 10 or matric result release date & time on July 4, 2022.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
bse

Image: Pixabay


BSE Odisha Matric Result 2022: Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha will be announcing the class 10 or matric result date on Monday, July 4, 2022. To be noted that the Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash will announce BSE Class 10 result 2022 date and time in the State Assembly. Once released, the registered candidates would be able to check their scorecards on the list of official websites mentioned below. Step-by-step guide to download scorecards has also been attached. To check and download the Odisha Board Matric result, candidates will need to enter their roll number and date of birth. For more details, candidates can go to the official website.

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022: List of official websites

  • Bseodisha.ac.in
  • orissaresults.nic.in

"Process for publication of the matriculation exam is underway and we hope to announce the results in a couple of days. Adequate measures have been taken by BSE for error-free publication of results," the school education minister said.

BSE Odisha 10th result highlights

This year, more than 5 lakh students appeared for Class 10 Final examination in Odisha between April 29 and May 7. These exams were held in offline mode, following COVID-19 guidelines. All papers, except for vocational trades and third language subjects had 80 marks. The evaluation process of answer sheets at 58 evaluation centres across the state began on May 21.

BSE Odisha results: How to check result over text

  • Candidates will have to open the message box and type OR01 a
  • Send an SMS to 5676750
  • The result will be displayed on the screen 

Here is how to check Odisha Board Class 10th result on the website

  • Step 1: Go to the official website of BSE Odisha- bseodisha.ac.in
  • Step 2: Search for the 'latest updates' section on the website's homepage and look for the link to the Class 10 result
  • Step 3: Click on the result  option to get directed to a new page 
  • Step 4: The website would request for credentials of students such as roll number and date of birth to log in to their account
  • Step 5: Feed in the credentials to get directed to the 'download' option
  • Step 6: Download the result and print it out if required
READ | JAC Jharkhand Board Result 2022 for class 10 today, here's list of websites to check
READ | Haryana Open Board Result 2022: HBSE releases HOS 10th, 12th results; Here's direct link
READ | Assam Board Result 2022: Dip in pass percentage in Assam higher secondary examination
READ | HPBOSE 10th result 2022 out, 87.5% of students pass; know where to check HP Board result
READ | Tripura Board result 2022: TBSE likely to announce class 10, 12 results by July 7
First Published:
COMMENT