BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 Date And Time To Be Announced Today, See How To Check

BSE Odisha Matric Result 2022: Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha will be announcing the class 10 or matric result date on Monday, July 4, 2022. To be noted that the Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash will announce BSE Class 10 result 2022 date and time in the State Assembly. Once released, the registered candidates would be able to check their scorecards on the list of official websites mentioned below. Step-by-step guide to download scorecards has also been attached. To check and download the Odisha Board Matric result, candidates will need to enter their roll number and date of birth. For more details, candidates can go to the official website.

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022: List of official websites

Bseodisha.ac.in

orissaresults.nic.in

"Process for publication of the matriculation exam is underway and we hope to announce the results in a couple of days. Adequate measures have been taken by BSE for error-free publication of results," the school education minister said.

BSE Odisha 10th result highlights

This year, more than 5 lakh students appeared for Class 10 Final examination in Odisha between April 29 and May 7. These exams were held in offline mode, following COVID-19 guidelines. All papers, except for vocational trades and third language subjects had 80 marks. The evaluation process of answer sheets at 58 evaluation centres across the state began on May 21.

BSE Odisha results: How to check result over text

Candidates will have to open the message box and type OR01 a

Send an SMS to 5676750

The result will be displayed on the screen

Here is how to check Odisha Board Class 10th result on the website