BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 Date, Time: Odisha Matric Result To Be Out On July 6 At 1 PM

Image: Shutterstock
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022: As schedued the Odisha Board result release date and time has been announced on July 4, 2022. The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha will announce the Odisha Matric (Class 10) result 2022 on Wednesday, July 6. Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash has told a media organisation that the result will be released in seocnd half at 1 pm.
This year over 5.85 lakh (5,85,730) students appeared for BSE Odisha Class 10 exam. They will be able to check the scores on July 6 at bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. In order to check and download the result, candidates will need to enter their roll number and date of birth.
Class 10 Final examination in Odisha was conducted between April 29 and May 7, 2022. These exams were held in offline mode, following COVID-19 guidelines. All papers, except for vocational trades and third language subjects had 80 marks. The evaluation process of answer sheets at 58 evaluation centres across the state began on May 21, 2022. For more details, candidates can go to the official website.