BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 Date, Time: Odisha Matric Result To Be Out On July 6 At 1 PM

BSE Odisha 10th result 2022 release date and time have been announced. The class 10 or matric result will be released on July 6 at 1 pm.

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022: As schedued the Odisha Board result release date and time has been announced on July 4, 2022. The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha will announce the Odisha Matric (Class 10) result 2022 on Wednesday, July 6. Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash has told a media organisation that the result will be released in seocnd half at 1 pm.

This year over 5.85 lakh (5,85,730) students appeared for BSE Odisha Class 10 exam. They will be able to check the scores on July 6 at bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. In order to check and download the result, candidates will need to enter their roll number and date of birth.    

 

Odisha 10th Result 2022: Check date and time here

  • The result will be released on July 6, 2022
  • It will be out in second half at 1 pm

BSE Odisha results: How to check result over SMS

  • Candidates will have to open the message box and type ‘OR01
  • Send an SMS to 5676750
  • The result will be displayed on the screen 

Here is how to check Odisha Board Class 10th result on the website

  • Step 1: Go to the official website of BSE Odisha- bseodisha.ac.in
  • Step 2: Search for the 'latest updates' section on the website's homepage and look for the link to check the Class 10 result
  • Step 3: Click on the result  option to get directed to a new page 
  • Step 4: The website would request for credentials of students such as roll number and date of birth to log in to their account
  • Step 5: Feed in the credentials to get directed to the 'download' option
  • Step 6: Download the result and print it out if required

Class 10 Final examination in Odisha was conducted between April 29 and May 7, 2022. These exams were held in offline mode, following COVID-19 guidelines. All papers, except for vocational trades and third language subjects had 80 marks. The evaluation process of answer sheets at 58 evaluation centres across the state began on May 21, 2022. For more details, candidates can go to the official website.

