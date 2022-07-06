BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2022 Declared, 90.55% Of Students Pass

BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2022 has been released by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) today. The results were announced at the press conference by Education Minister Samir Ranjan. Now, students can check their scorecards by visiting the official website of BSE - bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. This time, more than 5.85 lakh students appeared for BSE Odisha Class 10 exam. In order to check the BSE Odisha Class 10th results, students are required to enter their roll number and date of birth to check Class 10 Results.

Odisha matric result 2022 | 90.55% of students pass

The BSE Class 10 result has been released. 90.55% of students have qualified for the exam.

Odisha Board Result 2022: Here's list of websites to check result

bseodisha.nic.in bseodisha.ac.in orissaresults.nic.in.

Odisha Board Class 10 Result 2022 | Here's how to check BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022

Step 1: In order to check the Odisha Board Class 10th result candidates are required to visit the official website of BSE Odisha - bseodisha.ac.in

Step 2: Search for the 'latest updates' section on the website's homepage and look for the link to check the Class 10 result

Step 3: Click on the result option to get directed to a new page

Step 4: The website would request for credentials of students such as roll number and date of birth to log in to their account

Step 5: Feed in the credentials to get directed to the 'download' option

Step 6: Download the result and print it out if required.

Odisha matric result 2022: Here's how to check result via SMS

Candidates will have to open the message box and type ‘OR01 ’

Send an SMS to 5676750

The result will be displayed on the screen

Here's direct link to download BSE Odisha class 10 result 2022 - CLICK HERE

This year, the Class 10 Final examination in Odisha was held between April 29 and May 7, 2022. These exams were held in offline mode, following COVID-19 guidelines. All papers, except for vocational trades and third language subjects had 80 marks. The evaluation process of answer sheets at 58 evaluation centres across the state began on May 21, 2022.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative