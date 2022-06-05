Last Updated:

BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2022 To Be Out By June End, Know More About How To Check

BSE Odisha class 10 result 2022 will be released on official website by the end of June 2022. Once released, it can be checked by following these steps.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
BSE

Image: Pixabay/Representative


BSE Odisha class 10 result 2022: Board of Secondary Education or BSE Odisha is expected to release the Odisha 10th Results 2022 by June end of 2022. State School and Mass Education Minister, Samir Ranjan Dash has shared an important update regarding the result date with the local media. As per local media, BSE Odisha is likely to release the Odisha 10th Results 2022 by the end of June. 

The education minister also said that the evaluation process is about to be complete and the process of publishing the results will begin soon. He also said that the board will try its best to declare the Odisha Matric Result 2022 by the deadline. 

This year, BSE Odisha conducted the Odisha 10th or matric Exams between April 29 and May 7, 2022. As per local dailies, the evaluation process for the Odisha 10th Results started on May 21, at 58 evaluation centres in the state.

COVID protocols were followed

Since the exam was conducted in offline mode, all the COVID protocols were followed. The timings of the exams were also adjusted due to the heatwave. Over 5 lakh students have been reported to have appeared for the BSE Odisha 10th Exams 2022. They were told to wear masks at all times and maintain social distance. 

BSE Odisha results: How to check result over text

  • Candidates will have to type OR01 and send an SMS to 5676750.

Here is how to check result on the website

  • Visit the official website of BSE Odisha- bseodisha.ac.in
  • Search for the 'latest updates' section on the website's homepage and look for the link to Class 10 result
  • Click on the result  option to get directed to a new page 
  • The website would request for credentials of students such as roll number and date of birth to log in to their account
  • Feed in the credentials to get directed to the 'download' option
  • Download the result and print it out if required
Tags: BSE, BSE Odisha, BSE Odisha results
