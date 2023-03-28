BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Likely Today; Know Bihar Matric Passing Mark Criteria

Over 16 lakh students are eagerly waiting to get an update about their Bihar Board class 10th result 2023. BSEB has not yet revealed the date and time to declare the Bihar Board class 12th results 2023. However, BSEB officials have earlier stated that the Bihar matric results will be declared by the end of March. Before the Bihar Board matric results 2023 are announced, candidates must know the passing mark criteria for the exams.

BSEB class 10th result 2023: What is the passing mark?

To pass the BSEB 10th exam 2023, a candidate has to secure a minimum of 30 marks in each subject. The total marks for a subject will be out of 100. If a candidate secures 30 or more marks in each subject with 100 maximum marks, he/she will be declared pass. For subjects like science and social science, students are required to score 30 per cent marks individually in theory and also in practical exams. For the candidates who wish to secure the first division, 60% marks are required in the result. The second division will be awarded to those students who score equal to or less than 225 marks. For papers having a maximum mark of 50, candidates will have to score at least 15 marks to clear that paper.

What happens if you fail in some papers of Bihar Board?

Students who fail to score the minimum passing marks in one or two papers will have the chance to appear in the BSEB Bihar Board compartmental exam to improve their scores. However, those who fail in more than two subjects will have to repeat the year. In case a candidate is not satisfied with their scores in the Bihar Board 10th result, they can also apply for a re-evaluation of their answer sheets.