BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Direct Link Now Active, Check Here

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the Class 12 board exam result today, March 21. The result has been released for all three streams including Science, Commerce and Arts. The state education minister, Chandrashekhar announced the result at 2 pm at a press conference organised in the BSEB office. The candidates who appeared in the examination can now check the result by visiting the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

According to the official information released by the Board, over 13 lakh candidates appeared for the Class 12 Bihar Board examination, of which 10,91,948 have been declared passed. The overall pass percentage is 83.70. Notably, girls have fared better than boys in the board exam by topping all three streams.

As lakhs of students visited the result website to check and download their scorecards at 2 pm, the website was reported to have crashed. However, the technical glitches have now been restored. The candidates can check their results by clicking on the link given below.

Direct Link to download: Class 12 Board Exam Result

Toppers to get exciting prizes

The Board has also announced to reward exciting prizes to the toppers in all three streams- Science, Commerce and Arts. The students who have secured first rank in all three streams will now get a reward of one lakh, a kindle and a laptop. The candidates who secured the second spot in all three streams will receive a reward of Rs 75000 cash prize, a kindle and a laptop. On the other hand, the toppers in the third spot will get Rs 50,000, a kindle and a laptop. Furthermore, students who secured 4th, 5th and 6th positions in all three streams are now eligible to receive the reward of Rs 15000 and a laptop.

Bihar Board Class 12 Result: Check toppers list

Science Stream Toppers List

Rank 1: Ayushi Nandan: 94.8 per cent Rank 2: Himanshu Kumar and Shubham Chaurasiya: 94.4 per cent Rank 3: Aditi Kumari: 94.2 per cent

Arts Stream Toppers List

Rank 1 Mohaddesa: 95 per cent Rank 2 Kumari Pragya: 94 per cent Rank 3 Saurabh Kumar: 93.8 per cent

Commerce Stream Toppers List