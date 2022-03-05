BSEB Bihar Board Class 10, 12 Results 2022 Likely To Be Released In Last Week Of March

Bihar Board Results 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release the Bihar Board Examination 2022 results soon. Once the results are released students will be able to check it by visiting the official website -biharboardonline.com. As per previous year's trends, the BSEB 2022 results for Classes 10 and 12 are likely to be announced by last week of March.

BSEB Bihar Board class 10, 12 results 2022 date: Results likely in last week of March

This year, a total of around 13 lakh inter students and nearly 16 lakh matric students appeared in the examination for the BSEB Bihar Board Results. According to reports, the evaluation for class 12 started on February 26, and the evaluation for class 10 started on March 5, 2022. The practical examination was held from January 20 to January 22, 2022, while the theoretical examinations for class 10 were conducted from February 17 to February 24, 2022. BSEB Bihar Board released the answer key for Class 12 on March 3 for the objective questions, which constitute 50% of the total marks in the exam.

Last year, the Class 10 board exams started on February 14 and ended on February 24, while the BSEB Board Exams for the Class 12 Exam was held from February 1 and ended on February 13, 2022. Last year, the Board released the answer key on March 16, 2021. The Bihar School Examination Board announced the Class 10 results on April 5 and the Class 12 results were released on March 26, 2022. So, we can expect the BSEB results around the last week of March, this year.

Bihar Board Result Date 2022; Here's how to check results

Step 1: To check the Bihar School Examination Board Exam results, candidates must go to the BSEB's official website - biharboardonline.com.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link.

Step 3: Candidates now need to enter the login credentials and then click on the " Submit " button.

" button. Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: It is recommended that candidates must keep a hard copy of the document for future needs.

(Image: Pixabay/ Representative)