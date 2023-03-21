BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2023: List Of Websites To Check Intermediate Results

Bihar Board will release the class 12 result today, March 21 at 2 PM. Over 13 lakh students will get their BSEB intermediate results 2023 today. Students will be able to check their results from the below websites.

Bihar Board intermediate results 2023: List of websites to check scores

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. inter23.biharboardonline.com seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com results.biharboardonline.com

Bihar board 12th results date and time has been announced on Facebook and Twitter handle of BSEB. The board will announce results in a press conference in the BSEB office, in Patna. The students are advised to keep their roll code/number ready. This information will be required to view Inter results on results.biharboardonline.com

“Mr. Anand Kishore, Chairman, Bihar School Examination Committee told that the result of Intermediate Annual Examination, 2023 will be issued today on 21.03.2023 at 02:00 pm by Honorable Minister, Education Department, Prof. Chandrashekhar,” BSEB tweeted in Hindi. Notably, BSEB will announce results of Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational streams together, on the same day.

Official website for Bihar results likely to become slow

It is pertinent to note that, as seen in previous years, the official website for Bihar board results may become slow after result announcements, as lakhs of students will visit it to view their scorecards.

BSEB Inter result 2023: How to check scores on website

Go to results.biharboardonline.com Open the Intermediate result 2023 link. Login with roll number and/or any other asked information. Submit and view scorecards.

Re-checking soon after declaration of BSEB Inter result 2023

Soon after the announcement of the result, BSEB will provide a window where students will be able to apply for re-checking of their answer sheets. Students will have to pay a fee per paper for re-checking/re-evaluation.

Candidates who do not qualify in the Inter exam 2023 will be given another chance to clear it in the Compartmental examination. Details of the Compartmental exam will be announced along with results.