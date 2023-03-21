BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Results 2023 Out; How To Check Inter Result On Mobile Phone

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the BSEB intermediate results 2023 today. Once the results are uploaded on the official websites, candidates will be able to check their results online on the official websites of the Bihar Board. Students who do not have access to computers or cyber cafes can check their Bihar Board class 12th results on mobile.

Bihar Board results on mobile phone

To check the Bihar Board 12th results 2023 on mobile, the candidates must have a smartphone with an active internet connection. The students will have to visit the official website on their mobile browser and login using their roll code and roll number. They must be ready with this information as mentioned on the BSEB admit card. They will have to follow the steps given below.

How to check Bihar Board class 12 results on a mobile phone

Open your browser e.g. Google Chrome, Firefox, etc.

Now, on the address bar or URL bar type the official website of Bihar Board results i.e., results.biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The BSEB result page will open on your mobile browser

Now key in the required details like - roll number and roll code and submit

Your Bihar Board 12th result 2023 will be displayed on your mobile screen

Take a screenshot of the page and save it for future reference.

List of websites to check BSEB inter results 2023