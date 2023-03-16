BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2023 Link Will Be Available On These Websites

Bihar School Examination Board will soon declare the BSEB intermediate results 2023. BSEB is expected to declare the Bihar Board class 12th results this week. However, there has been no announcement made by the officials yet. BSEB usually announces the Bihar Board result date and time a day before its release.The announcement will be made on the official Twitter handle of BSEB.

BSEB conducted the class 12th board exams for over 13 lakh candidates from February 1 to 11 in Bihar. The candidates are eagerly waiting for an update regarding their results. BSEB has already completed the paper evaluation of intermediate exams. The answer keys for the objective questions has also been released. Candidates must note that the BSEB Inter results will be available online once it is released. They will have to check their Bihar Board results on the official websites of BSEB. Here we have provided you the list of websites where the Bihar intermediate results will be available.

Bihar Board class 12th results 2023: List of websites to check BSEB results online

Results.biharboardonline.com

Biharboardonline.com

Bseb.in

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

secondary.biharboardonline.com

How to check BSEB Bihar Board 12th results 2023