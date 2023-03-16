Last Updated:

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2023 Link Will Be Available On These Websites

BSEB Bihar Board class 12th result 2023 will be declared soon. Check the list of websites where Bihar Board intermediate results will be uploaded.

Written By
Nandini Verma
bseb bihar board class 12th result 2023

Image: Shutterstock


Bihar School Examination Board will soon declare the BSEB intermediate results 2023. BSEB is expected to declare the Bihar Board class 12th results this week. However, there has been no announcement made by the officials yet. BSEB usually announces the Bihar Board result date and time a day before its release.The announcement will be made on the official Twitter handle of BSEB. 

BSEB conducted the class 12th board exams for over 13 lakh candidates from February 1 to 11 in Bihar. The candidates are eagerly waiting for an update regarding their results. BSEB has already completed the paper evaluation of intermediate exams. The answer keys for the objective questions has also been released. Candidates must note that the BSEB Inter results will be available online once it is released. They will have to check their Bihar Board results on the official websites of BSEB. Here we have provided you the list of websites where the Bihar intermediate results will be available. 

Bihar Board class 12th results 2023: List of websites to check BSEB results online

  •  Results.biharboardonline.com
  • Biharboardonline.com
  • Bseb.in
  • biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
  • secondary.biharboardonline.com

How to check BSEB Bihar Board 12th results 2023

  • Step 1: To check the BSEB Bihar Board intermediate result, candidates need to visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the Bihar intermediate result link available on the homepage.
  • Step 3: Now fill in your login details.
  • Step 4: Then click on the "Submit" button.
  • Step 5: BSEB Bihar inter results 2023 will be displayed on your screen.
  • Step 6: Check your marks, download and take its printout.
READ | Bihar Board Results 2023 Latest Update: Evaluation begins, results to be out by this date
READ | Bihar Board result 2023 latest update: Bihar class 12th results expected by March 16
READ | Bihar Board Results 2023 likely in a week; Know what happens in topper verification round
READ | Bihar Board result 2023 Live Updates: BSEB Bihar board class 12th result date & time soon
READ | Bihar Board result 2023: Know passing mark criteria for BSEB 10th and 12th exams
COMMENT