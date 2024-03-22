Advertisement

Bihar Board class 12th result 2024 will be declared on March 23 after 3 pm, an official source confirmed to Republic World. This confirmation comes amidst refutations made by several news websites regarding the possibility of the Bihar Board intermediate results being released today. An official from BSEB, speaking on conditions of anonymity, highlighted the unlikelihood of the results being disclosed on March 22 due to the widespread Bihar Diwas celebrations taking place across the state. However, the official announcement on Bihar Board class 12th result 2024 date and time is awaited and expected today.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Date and Time: Latest Update

With various programs organized by the state government in honor of Bihar Diwas on March 22, engaging all governmental bodies, it is anticipated that the BSEB intermediate class 12th results will be announced on March 23. Earlier, BSEB officials had hinted that the intermediate results would be declared before Holi, scheduled for March 25. Considering the closure of the BSEB office on March 24 for Holika Dahan and March 25 for the Holi festival, expectations are high for the Bihar Board intermediate results to be declared on March 23.

BSEB completes Bihar Intermediate Toppers' Verification

In the latest development, BSEB has completed the toppers' verification on March 21, marking a crucial step towards the announcement. Typically, BSEB declares the board exam results approximately two days after the completion of toppers' verification.

Access to the Bihar Board 12th results 2024 will be facilitated through the official websites: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or onlinebseb.in.result-php.co/inter. Ahead of the official announcement, the Bihar Board has conducted interviews with the highest-scoring toppers across arts, science, and commerce streams. Notably, reports indicate a significant representation of these achievers hailing from Muzaffarpur district. It is customary for BSEB to conduct toppers' verification before releasing the results.

Advertisement

The Bihar Board 12th Examination, held from February 1 to February 12, witnessed an overwhelming registration count of 13,04,352 students. Following the conclusion of the examination, the Bihar Board diligently undertook the arduous task of evaluating millions of answer copies, a feat accomplished within approximately 41 days.