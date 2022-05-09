BSEB Bihar Board Inter Special Exam Answer Key Released; See How To Download

BSEB Inter Special Exam Answer Key: The answer key has been released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) for Compartment and Special Exams, 2022 today, May 9, 2022. The answer keys have been released for objective questions asked in the Intermediate or Class 12 Compartment and Special Exams, 2022. All those candidates who have appeared in the examination can download BSEB Inter Compartment, Special Exam Answer Key 2022 by visiting the official website of BSEB-biharboardoline.bihar.gov.in.

This year, Bihar board Compartment, Special exams, had 50% of its questions based on objective-type patterns.

If students are not satisfied with the answer key, they can raise their objections by visiting the official website. It should be noted that the deadline is May 11, and no objections will be accepted after 5 pm. For the convenience of the students, we have attached the direct link below to raise objections against the BSEB Answer Key 2022.

INTERMEDIATE SPECIAL EXAM, 2022 : Answer Key released for Objective Questions.#BSEB



Get Link..https://t.co/3YcqdMJRed — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) May 9, 2022

Here's how to download the BSEB Inter Compartment Answer Key

Step 1: To download the special exam answer key 2022, candidates must first visit the official website of the Bihar Board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in .

. Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the answer key option.

Step 3: Now, candidates need to log in using their roll code and roll number.

Step 4: Then, click on the "submit" button.

Step 5: Download the answer key for future purposes.

Here's direct link to raise objection against Bihar Board Inter Special Exam Answer Key - CLICK HERE

BSEB Inter Compartment Exam Result

The Board will announce the final results after resolving the objections raised by students and parents. The Inter special exam is for those students who have failed to appear for the Inter final exams earlier this year, the compartment exam is for students who had appeared in the test and did not qualify. It is strongly advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

