BSEB Bihar Board Matric Answer Key Released, Here's Direct Link to Download

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has published the answer keys for the Class 10th or Matric final examination. Students who appeared in the Bihar board 10th final exam can now access the answer keys for objective-type questions on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

In all theory subjects of the BSEB Matric examination, 50 percent of the total questions were objective-type, which students had to answer using OMR answer sheets.

BSEB has also notified students that if they have any objections to these preliminary answer keys, they can submit them to the board before 5 pm on March 14. The link to register complaints is available on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in (under 'register objection regarding answer key Matric exam 2024') and on biharboardonline.com, under the grievance menu. It's important to note that objections received beyond this deadline will not be considered for review, as stated by the board.

Direct link to check answer key

The BSEB Class 10 exams were conducted from February 15 to 23, 2024. Results of the examination will be announced after the evaluation of answer sheets is completed.

However, ahead of the results, the board has issued a cautionary note to students and parents regarding false claims related to the examinations. The board has warned against fraudulent activities where some anti-social elements, posing as representatives of the BSEB, are soliciting money over phone calls promising to increase marks in Matric and Inter exams. The board has firmly advised students and parents not to fall prey to such scams, emphasizing that it is not possible to alter the marks recorded on the answer sheets.