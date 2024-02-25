Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 16:02 IST

BSEB Bihar Board matric results 2024 expected to be declared in March, see detailed timeline here

Bihar Board class 10th Results 2024 are expected to be declared in March. Check tentative date and detailed timeline here.

Nandini Verma
Board exams
Students writing board exams | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Bihar Board Matriculation Examination concluded on February 23, with approximately 16.9 lakh candidates participating. All eyes are now on the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). The BSEB will initiate the process by releasing the provisional answer key for the objective-type questions posed in the exam. Candidates will have the opportunity to challenge the answer key, leading to the subsequent release of the revised final answer key, culminating in the declaration of the Bihar Board matric results. The anticipated release date for the results is in March last week. 

Conducted from February 15 to February 23, 2024, the matric exam saw a substantial participation of 16,94,781 candidates, comprising 8,72,194 boys and 8,22,587 girls. The examination was held across 1,585 centers throughout the state.

BSEB class 10th Result 2024 Timeline

Last year, the BSEB class 10 exam was held from February 14 to 22 and the results were declared on March 31. Candidates can expect similar date for the Bihar Board matric results this year. BSEB is expected to release the provisional answer key within a week. 

BSEB 10th Answer Key Expected Release Date07 March 2023
Last Date For Raising Objection In Answer KeyWithin 4 days, i.e, 11 March
Bihar Board class 10th Results Expected Release DateMarch 31 or April 1 

How to check Bihar Board matric result 2024

Visit the official website at https://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/

Click on the secondary exam result link that will be scrolling on the page after the result is out. 

Key in your roll number and roll code  and submit

Your BSEB matric result will be displayed on the screen. 

Download and take its printout. 

Emphasizing fairness and transparency, the BSEB conducted the exam under the surveillance of CCTV cameras, with 500 centers equipped with metal detectors. The board maintains a stringent zero-tolerance policy against malpractice, ensuring strict consequences for any violators.

To uphold transparency further, each candidate was assigned a unique ID. The BSEB's "Sanctity" policy assures that the board will preserve the integrity of the exam and take decisive action against any individuals found engaging in malpractice.

Anticipation is high among candidates for the Bihar Board matric results. The BSEB is committed to delivering the results in a fair and transparent manner, instilling confidence in the examination process.

 

Published February 25th, 2024 at 16:02 IST

