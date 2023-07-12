BSEB Bihar DElEd CET Answer Key 2023 Out, Here's Direct Link To Check

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the provisional answer key for the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) combined entrance test. The exam was conducted in online mode from June 5 to 15, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the same online by visiting the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Candidates who find any error in the answer key or are not satisfied with it can raise objections online. They must challenge the answer key attaching the documentary proof on or before 5 pm on July 16. The answer key can be challenged only via online mode.

How to check BSEB DElEd CET 2023 answer key

Visit the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Click on the link that reads 'Objection Tracker of D.EL.ED Combined Entrance Test (CBT) 2023.'

Log in using your credentials

Download the question paper, response sheet and answer key

Match your response with the answer key

Choose the answer key you want to challenge

Attach the documentary evidence and submit.

The Bihar DElEd CET was organized in a computer-based-test (CBT) mode. There were a total of 150 questions carrying a total of 450 marks, each carrying 4 marks. There were 30 questions of 90 marks from General Hindi, 25 questions of 75 marks from English, and 20-20 questions of 60 marks each from Science and Social Science. One-third marks were deducted for each wrong answer. Qualifiers will be eligibile to take admission to any of the government DElEd colleges in Bihar. After clearing the DElEd, the qualifiers will be eligible for recruitment to the posts of primary teachers from classes 1 to 5 in the government schools of Bihar. Moreover, they will become eligible for online teaching institutions and private schools as teachers.