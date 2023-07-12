Last Updated:

BSEB Bihar DElEd CET Answer Key 2023 Out, Here's Direct Link To Check

BSEB Bihar DElEd CET answer key 2023 has been released. Here's direct link to check it. Candidates can raise objections till July 16, 5 pm.

Exam Results
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
BSEB Bihar DElEd answer key

Image: Shutterstock


Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the provisional answer key for the  Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) combined entrance test. The exam was conducted in online mode from June 5 to 15, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the same online by visiting the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. 

Candidates who find any error in the answer key or are not satisfied with it can raise objections online. They must challenge the answer key attaching the documentary proof on or before 5 pm on July 16. The answer key can be challenged only via online mode. 

How to check BSEB DElEd CET 2023 answer key

  • Visit the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or secondary.biharboardonline.com. 
  • Click on the link that reads 'Objection Tracker of D.EL.ED Combined Entrance Test (CBT) 2023.'
  • Log in using your credentials
  • Download the question paper, response sheet and answer key
  • Match your response with the answer key 
  • Choose the answer key you want to challenge 
  • Attach the documentary evidence and submit. 

Here's direct link to check.

The Bihar DElEd CET was organized in a computer-based-test (CBT) mode. There were a total of 150 questions carrying a total of 450 marks, each carrying 4 marks. There were 30 questions of 90 marks from General Hindi, 25 questions of 75 marks from English, and 20-20 questions of 60 marks each from Science and Social Science. One-third marks were deducted for each wrong answer. Qualifiers will be eligibile to take admission to any of the government DElEd colleges in Bihar.  After clearing the DElEd, the qualifiers will be eligible for recruitment to the posts of primary teachers from classes 1 to 5 in the government schools of Bihar. Moreover, they will become eligible for online teaching institutions and private schools as teachers. 

READ | Bihar Board 10th result 2023 LIVE Updates: BSEB matric result declared, 81.04% pass
READ | Bihar Board attracts over 1 lakh students from CBSE, ICSE and other boards, says BSEB
READ | Bihar Board class 10 compartmental exam: How to register for BSEB matric compartment exam
READ | BSEB Bihar Board class 12 compartmental admit cards out for practical & theory exams
READ | BSEB D.El.Ed CET Admit Card 2023 OUT; Exams from June 5, here's how to download

Get the latest updates on the results of board exams, competitive exams, recruitment exams, and others at Republic World here.

COMMENT