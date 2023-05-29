BSEB D.El.Ed CET Admit Card 2023 OUT; Exams From June 5, Here's How To Download

Bihar DElEd CET Admit Card 2023: The Bihar D.El.Ed CET hall tickets have been released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) today, May 29. Candidates who are going to appear in the examination can download their admit card by visiting the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. To download the admit card, candidates are required to enter their application number and password. The DElEd CET 2023 will be conducted in online (CBT) mode in two sessions from June 5 to 15 by Bihar School Examination Board.

The examination will be held in two different shifts. The first shift will start at 10:00 am and end at 12.30 pm. The second shift will start at 3:00 pm and end at 5.30 pm. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process and also provided the direct link to download the Bihar DElEd Admit Card 2023.

Bihar D.El.Ed. Admit Card 2023: Here's how to download