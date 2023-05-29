Last Updated:

BSEB D.El.Ed CET Admit Card 2023 OUT; Exams From June 5, Here's How To Download

Bihar D.El.Ed CET Admit Card 2023: The Bihar D.El.Ed CET hall tickets have been released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) today, May 29.

Exam Results
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
BSEB D.EL.ED

Image: Shutterstock


Bihar DElEd CET Admit Card 2023: The Bihar D.El.Ed CET hall tickets have been released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) today, May 29. Candidates who are going to appear in the examination can download their admit card by visiting the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. To download the admit card, candidates are required to enter their application number and password. The DElEd CET 2023 will be conducted in online (CBT) mode in two sessions from  June 5 to 15 by Bihar School Examination Board. 

The examination will be held in two different shifts. The first shift will start at 10:00 am and end at 12.30 pm. The second shift will start at 3:00 pm and end at 5.30 pm. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process and also provided the direct link to download the Bihar DElEd Admit Card 2023.

 

Bihar D.El.Ed. Admit Card 2023: Here's how to download

  • Step 1: To download the Bihar D.El.Ed. Admit Card 2023, candidates need to visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "D.El.Ed. Joint Entrance Test Admit Card—2023."
  • Step 3: Candidates must then enter their credentials.
  • Step 4: Check and download your admission card.
  • Step 5: Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

 

READ | Bihar Board inter compartmental exam 2023: See how to register for BSEB compartment exam
READ | Bihar Board 10th result 2023 LIVE Updates: BSEB matric result declared, 81.04% pass
READ | Bihar Board attracts over 1 lakh students from CBSE, ICSE and other boards, says BSEB
READ | Bihar Board class 10 compartmental exam: How to register for BSEB matric compartment exam
READ | BSEB Bihar Board class 12 compartmental admit cards out for practical & theory exams

Get the latest updates on the results of board exams, competitive exams, recruitment exams, and others at Republic World here.

COMMENT