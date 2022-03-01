BSEB DELEd 1st & 2nd Year Results 2019-21 Released; Here's How To Check

Bihar DElEd Result Out: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) D.El.Ed Result 2022 for 1st Year & 2nd Year Face-to-Face Exam 2019- 2021 has been released by the Bihar School Examination Board on the official website of Bihar Board - secondary.biharboardonline.com. To check the Bihar DELEd result, students will have to use their roll number and roll code. The Bihar School Examination Board has announced the results of the Diploma in Elementary Education 1st Year 2020–22 and the 2nd Year Exam of Session (2019–21). The examination will commence on September 20 and end on September 24, 2022, in written mode under COVID protocols. To check DELED Exam Result Bihar Board 2021-22, aspirants must follow the below-given instructions.

BSEB Deled result: Official Notice

BSEB Deled Result 2022: Here's how to check the BSEB DELED scorecard

Step 1: To check the Bihar Board DELED Exam Result 2021-22, candidates need to click on the link which is given on this page.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Result Section."

Step 3: Go to "Diploma In Elementary Education (Face-To-Face)/Special Exam"

Step 4: Now, candidates need to click on "Results of 1st year (Session: 2020-22 Exam, 2021)".

Step 5: Candidates can also click on "Final Statement of Marks (Session: 2019-21 Exam 2021)"

Step 6: Then, carefully enter "Roll Code" and "Password," then click on the "Search" button.

Step 7: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 8: Save the results to your computer for future reference.

(Image: Unsplash/ Representative)