BSEB DElEd Result 2020 Out, Click On Direct Link To View Scores

BSEB DElEd Result has been declared by BSEB on Jan 20, 2022. Registered candidates who took the exam can follow these steps to download results.

BSEB DElEd Result

Bihar School Examination Board on Jan 20 released the Bihar BSEB DElEd Result. All the registered candidates who appeared in the Diploma in Elementary Education Special exam can check the Bihar DElEd result 2020 now. It has been uploaded on the official website of BSEB on secondary.biharboardonline.com. Here are the steps that need to be followed to download the results. Candidates can also click on the direct link mentioned below to download the results

Bihar BSEB DElEd Result 2020: Here is how to check 

  • Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of BSEB on secondary.biharboardonline.com.
  • On the homepage, candidates should click on result link
  • Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to click on Bihar BSEB DElEd Result 2020 link
  • Candidates will then have to enter the required login details and click on submit
  • Post submitting, the result will be displayed on the screen
  • Candidates should check the result and download the page
  • Candidates are advised to take its printout for future reference

Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education, also known as Bihar DElEd is an examination organized by the Bihar School Examination Board, which is popularly known as Bihar Board. The duration of the examination was 2 hours and 30 minutes. Candidates had to fill boxes through offline mode in OMR sheet. The duration of the result for admission is for 2 years. For more details, candidates can visit the official website of BSEB at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

CSBC Bihar releases admit card for Home Guard PET

The admit cards for the CBSC Bihar Police Sepoy (Home Guard) Physical Efficiency Test has been released by Central Selection Board of Constable. Only those registered candidates who have been selected to take the test will be able to download the hall tickets. It has been uploaded on the official website csbc.bih.nic.in and can be downloaded by clicking on the direct link mentioned below.

Here is the direct link to download hall tickets

