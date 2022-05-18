BSEB DElEd Scrutiny Result Released: Here's Direct Link To Check

BSEB DElEd Scrutiny Result: The results for D.El.Ed Scrutiny for the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) have been released on the official website. All those candidates who have appeared for the D.El.Ed Scrutiny exams can now check their results by visiting the official BSEB website—secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Taking to Twitter, the Bihar School Examination Board announced the D.El.Ed results. The scrutiny result has been announced. Several times it has been observed that after the declaration of the result, students face issues in assessing their results. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the step-by-step process to download the result and also provided a direct link.

BSEB DElEd Result 2022 | D.El.Ed Here's how to check the Bihar School Examination Board result

Step 1: To check the BSEB DEIEd Scrutiny Result candidates need to visit the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in .

. Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the " results " section.

" section. Step 3: Then, click on "Scrutiny result of session 2020-22/2019-21 exam, 2021" and/or "scrutiny result of DeElEd (Spl) exam, 2020."

Step 4: Candidates then need to log in using their roll number and roll code.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Candidates must download the result and save it for future needs.

Here's the direct link to check Bihar DELEd Result 2022 - CLICK HERE

Bihar School Examination Board | DElEd Scrutiny Result

The Bihar School Examination Board recently released answer keys for class 10 (matriculation) and class 12 (inter) compartment and special examinations in 2022. It is strongly recommended that candidates regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

