BSEB DElEd Scrutiny Result Released: Here's Direct Link To Check

BSEB DElEd Scrutiny Result: The results for D.El.Ed Scrutiny for the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) have been released on the official website. All those candidates who have appeared for the D.El.Ed Scrutiny exams can now check their results by visiting the official BSEB website—secondary.biharboardonline.com.
D.El.Ed Scrutiny result announced.#BSEB— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) May 18, 2022
Taking to Twitter, the Bihar School Examination Board announced the D.El.Ed results. The scrutiny result has been announced. Several times it has been observed that after the declaration of the result, students face issues in assessing their results. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the step-by-step process to download the result and also provided a direct link.
The Bihar School Examination Board recently released answer keys for class 10 (matriculation) and class 12 (inter) compartment and special examinations in 2022. It is strongly recommended that candidates regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.