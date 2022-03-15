BSEB Inter Result 2022 On March 16: How To Check Bihar Board Class 12th Result Online

BSEB Inter Result 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 Date and time. BSEB will declare the class 12th results tomorrow, March 16 at 3 pm. The toppers' verification process has been completed for the BSEB Inter results. Once, BSEB Inter Result is out candidates will be able to check it by visiting the official website - biharboardonline.com.

INTERMEDIATE ANNUAL EXAM, 2022 : Result to be announced on 16.03.2022.#BSEB#Inter_Result_2022 pic.twitter.com/m5io1BDVb3 — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) March 15, 2022

BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor will declare the results of Bihar Board class 12 results 2022 tomorrow. Additional chief secretary of Bihar education department will also be present during the result declaration on Wednesday.

Based on previous years' trends, it was expected that BSEB Class 12 results would be released this week because the Bihar Board usually takes about a week to declare results after evaluation ends. As many as 13 lakh students appeared in the Bihar Board Intermediate Exams in 2022 across various exam centers. The examinations were held from February 1 to 14, 2022, following which the evaluation process started and was expected to be completed by March 8, 2022. Notably, the final BSEB 12th Results 2022 will be prepared with the help of the Bihar Board Inter Answer Key that was released some time back.

Bihar board class 12 result: Here's how to download BSEB Class 12 Result 2022

Step 1: To check the BSEB Class 12 result, candidates need to visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the result link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Now enter your login details.

Step 4: Then click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Once you do that, the BSEB results will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: It is recommended that candidates download the results and print them for future reference.

The Board has divided the current academic year into two equal parts, with each covering 50% of the syllabus. Notably, candidates need to score a minimum of 33% in every subject to qualify for the exam. Moreover, students are also required to qualify in theory and practical papers separately in subjects that have practical aspects. Students must regularly visit the official website of BSEB for fresh updates.

