BSEB Matric Answer Key 2022 Released, Here's Direct Link To Raise Objections

Image: Shutterstock
BSEB matric Result 2022: Bihar School Examination Board on March 8, released the answer key for class 10 or matric exam. To be noted that the answer key which has been released today is provisional in nature, therefore candidates have been given an option of raising objections if they want to. Bihar Board has notified that the objection raising window will be deactivated on March 11 at 5 pm. Therefore, candidates should make sure to raise objections before deadline as any objection submitted post-deadline will not be accepted by the board in any case.
BSEB through a tweet on its official handle informed that the Bihar board matric answer key 2022 has been released for 50 objective-type questions. It has been uploaded on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. In order to access the BSEB matric answer key 2022, students will have to enter their roll code. BSEB matric answer key 2022 can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.
#BSEB pic.twitter.com/5eFrJaHCJV— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) March 8, 2022
Students must know that the objections raised by them will be considered by the Board. Final answer key will be prepared only on the basis of objections raised by candidates. The final answer key will then be used to prepare results. For more details, students are free to go to the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.