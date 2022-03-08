BSEB Matric Answer Key 2022 Released, Here's Direct Link To Raise Objections

BSEB matric Result 2022: Bihar School Examination Board on March 8, released the answer key for class 10 or matric exam. To be noted that the answer key which has been released today is provisional in nature, therefore candidates have been given an option of raising objections if they want to. Bihar Board has notified that the objection raising window will be deactivated on March 11 at 5 pm. Therefore, candidates should make sure to raise objections before deadline as any objection submitted post-deadline will not be accepted by the board in any case.

BSEB through a tweet on its official handle informed that the Bihar board matric answer key 2022 has been released for 50 objective-type questions. It has been uploaded on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. In order to access the BSEB matric answer key 2022, students will have to enter their roll code. BSEB matric answer key 2022 can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

Bihar Board Result 2022: Check important dates here

Class 10 provisional answer key has been released on March 8, 2022

The deadline to raise objections ends on March 11, 2022 (5 pm)

The release date of the final answer key and result has not been announced yet

BSEB matric answer key 2022: Here’s how to download provisional key

In order to check Bihar board class 10th answer key 2022, candidates should go to the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

On the homepage, candidates should click on the link which reads, “Objection for secondary exam 2022”’

Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their roll code and roll number and click on submit

Post submitting, the BSEB 10th answer key dashboard will be displayed on the screen

Candidates can also take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to view answer key

Students must know that the objections raised by them will be considered by the Board. Final answer key will be prepared only on the basis of objections raised by candidates. The final answer key will then be used to prepare results. For more details, students are free to go to the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.