Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
16.11 lakh students appeared
8.20 lakh male candidates appeared
7.9 lakh female candidates appeared
Bihar education minister and BSEB chairman has arrived at the press conference. Result to be announced shortly.
As per sources, most of the toppers are from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui. The top-10 rank holders who were called for toppers' verification included students from Jamui, and Muzaffarpur districts.
In the press conference, BSEB chairman announces the details about the Bihar Board results. The state education minister will release the matric results after which the results will be available on the official websites of Bihar Board results. BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor will then reveal the name of toppers, statistics of results and pass percentages.
BSEB had completed the paper evaluation process last week and called the top 10 rank holders for verification to the Bihar Board office in Patna. The toppers were interviewed by subject experts after which the list of toppers was finalised on March 29.
Visit the official result website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘Bihar Board matric result 2022’
A new web page will get opened on the screen
Enter the roll number and roll code
Click on the submit button
The BSEB 10th result will get displayed on the screen
BSEB chairman Anand Kishor will address the press conference at 3 pm today at Education Ministry office to declare the matric results.
In the next two hours, Bihar Board class 10th results will be declared. Earlier, the result was scheduled to be announced at 1 pm. However, it got postponed to 3 pm.
Bihar board has announced that the result will now be released at 3 pm instead of 1 pm. The conference will be organized at Vikas Bhawan Patna.
Bihar board has announced that the result will now be released at 3 pm instead of 1 pm. The conference will be organized at Vikas Bhawan Patna.
In the past few days, BSEB was conducting interview of top students who topped the exam. Along with releasing result, the topper list is likely to be out too.
Bihar Board has announced that the result will be released during a press conference that will be organized on March 31 at 1 pm. The state education minister will be releasing the result for over 16.5 lakh candidates.
BSEB will be giving opportunity and time frame for students to apply for scrutiny or re-checking if they are not satisfied with their marks.
As what has been followed by BSEB every year, the state education minister will be releasing the result. BSEB has announced that Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary will be releasing the results tomorrow at 1 pm.
Bihar Board matric exam was conducted between February 17 and 24, 2022
BSEB conducted the paper verification process on March 25-26, 2022
The topper verification process was completed on March 29, 2022
BSEB announced the result date on March 30, 2022
Result will be released on March 31, 2022.
A candidate needs to score at least 30 per cent marks in all subjects to pass in Bihar board Matric exam.
Pooja Kumari, Shubhdarshini, and Sandeep Kumar had bagged the 1st rank in BSEB Matric result 2021. They had scored 484 out of 500 marks in the class 10 exams.
Bihar Board conducts toppers' verification process before releasing the matric or intermediate results. Know why the board verifies the topper every year. Read more
BSEB will hold a press conference at 1 pm today where the BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor will announce the details of the matric results including pass percentage, toppers' names and scholarships for the meritorious students.
BSEB on Wednesday announced the Bihar Board matric result declaration date and time on its official Twitter handle.
#BSEB pic.twitter.com/WuJ26Bjr0b— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) March 30, 2022
BSEB has announced that Bihar Education Minister, Vijay Kumar Choudhary will be releasing the results today at 1 pm. BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor and additional chief secretary of Bihar Sanjay Kumar will also be present on the occassion.
BSEB had to cancel the Mathematics paper at 25 exam centres in the Motihari district where the paper was allegedly leaked in the first shift. BSEB conducted a re-exam for the Maths paper on March 24. The results of those students were again prepared and compiled.
Results.biharboardonline.com
Biharboardonline.com
Bseb.in
biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
secondary.biharboardonline.com
Candidates must visit the official website biharboardonline.com
Then click on 'Students Login' tab
A matric result link will be flashing on the homepage
Key in your roll code, roll number and enrollment number and submit
Your Bihar Board matric result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
Download and take its printout
Over 17 lakh students had registered for the Bihar Board matric exams 2022. Out of which, 16.5 lakh students appeared for the board exams. These 16.5 lakh students will get their matric results today. Read More.
Step 1: Candidates must visit digilocker.gov.in or download and open the DigiLocker app on your smartphone or laptop
Step 2: On the homepage, select the 'BSEB' option.
Step 3: Now, click on the option 'matric or Class 10 results'.
Step 4: Enter your roll number, roll code and enrollment number
Step 5: Your BSEB class 10 results 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
This year, Bihar Board is going to announce the class 10th results just within 36 days after completion of the exam. The Bihar Board matric exam was conducted between February 17 and 24, 2022. Over 17 lakh candidates had registered for the exam and around 16.5 lakh candidates took the matric exam.
BSEB had completed the Bihar matric exam paper evaluation process last week. After that, the board complied the scores of candidates and prepared the list of toppers. The top 10 rank holders were called for verification to the Bihar Board office in Patna. The toppers were interviewed by subject experts after which the list of toppers was finalised on March 28. BSEB generally releases the results two days after the toppers' verification process is complete. Read more.
Read More details here.
To check the Bihar Board matric results candidates must follow the given steps after the result is declared.
Candidates must visit the official website biharboardonline.com. Then click on the Students Login tab. A matric result link will be flashing on the homepage. Key in your roll code, roll number and enrollment number and submit. Your Bihar Board matric result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download and take its printout.