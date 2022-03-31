Last Updated:

BSEB 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Result Of Over 16.11 Lakh Candidates Out

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 will be declared today, March 31. Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has on Wednesday announced that the Bihar Board class 10th or matric results 2022 will be declared on March 31, Thursday at 3 pm. The education minister of Bihar, Vijay Kumar Choudhary. Results will be available at results.biharboardonline.com. Check latest updates here.

Written By
Nandini Verma
Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 live

Image: Unsplash

15:15 IST, March 31st 2022
Result for over 16.11 lakh candiadtes out

16.11 lakh students appeared
8.20 lakh male candidates appeared
7.9 lakh female candidates appeared

15:11 IST, March 31st 2022
Education minister arrives at press conference

Bihar education minister and BSEB chairman has arrived at the press conference. Result to be announced shortly.

15:11 IST, March 31st 2022
Bihar Board Matric Result 2022: Most toppers are from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya

As per sources, most of the toppers are from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui. The top-10 rank holders who were called for toppers' verification included students from Jamui, and Muzaffarpur districts.

15:10 IST, March 31st 2022
What happens in Bihar Board result declaration press conference?

In the press conference, BSEB chairman announces the details about the Bihar Board results. The state education minister will release the matric results after which the results will be available on the official websites of Bihar Board results. BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor will then reveal the name of toppers, statistics of results and pass percentages. 

13:25 IST, March 31st 2022
BSEB declares matric results 2 days after completing toppers' verification

BSEB had completed the paper evaluation process last week and called the top 10 rank holders for verification to the Bihar Board office in Patna. The toppers were interviewed by subject experts after which the list of toppers was finalised on March 29.

13:21 IST, March 31st 2022
How to download Bihar Board matric results online

Visit the official result website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘Bihar Board matric result 2022’

A new web page will get opened on the screen

Enter the roll number and roll code

Click on the submit button

The BSEB 10th result will get displayed on the screen

13:12 IST, March 31st 2022
BSEB chairman to address press conference at 3 pm

BSEB chairman Anand Kishor will address the press conference at 3 pm today at Education Ministry office to declare the matric results.

12:45 IST, March 31st 2022
Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Around 2 hours to go

In the next two hours, Bihar Board class 10th results will be declared. Earlier, the result was scheduled to be announced at 1 pm. However, it got postponed to 3 pm.

10:42 IST, March 31st 2022
BSEB result delayed by 2 hours, now to be released at 3 pm

Bihar board has announced that the result will now be released at 3 pm instead of 1 pm. The conference will be organized at Vikas Bhawan Patna.

10:41 IST, March 31st 2022
10:34 IST, March 31st 2022
BSEB to also release topper list at 1 pm today

In the past few days, BSEB was conducting interview of top students who topped the exam. Along with releasing result, the topper list is likely to be out too.

10:19 IST, March 31st 2022
Bihar Board to conduct press conference at 1 pm

Bihar Board has announced that the result will be released during a press conference that will be organized on March 31 at 1 pm. The state education minister will be releasing the result for over 16.5 lakh candidates.

10:10 IST, March 31st 2022
BSEB Matric Result 2022: Students can apply for rechecking

BSEB will be giving opportunity and time frame for students to apply for scrutiny or re-checking if they are not satisfied with their marks. 

09:42 IST, March 31st 2022
Bihar education minister to release class 10 result 2022 at 1 pm

As what has been followed by BSEB every year, the state education minister will be releasing the result. BSEB has announced that Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary will be releasing the results tomorrow at 1 pm.

09:11 IST, March 31st 2022
BSEB matric result 2022: Check important dates here

Bihar Board matric exam was conducted between February 17 and 24, 2022
BSEB conducted the paper verification process on March 25-26, 2022
The topper verification process was completed on March 29, 2022
BSEB announced the result date on March 30, 2022
Result will be released on March 31, 2022.

08:39 IST, March 31st 2022
Bihar Board matric exam: Passing Marks

A candidate needs to score at least 30 per cent marks in all subjects to pass in Bihar board Matric exam.

08:30 IST, March 31st 2022
Bihar board matric result: Know last year toppers

Pooja Kumari, Shubhdarshini, and Sandeep Kumar had bagged the 1st rank in BSEB Matric result 2021. They had scored 484 out of 500 marks in the class 10 exams. 

 

07:57 IST, March 31st 2022
Why does BSEB conduct toppers' verification every year before announcing results

Bihar Board conducts toppers' verification process before releasing the matric or intermediate results. Know why the board verifies the topper every year. Read more

07:42 IST, March 31st 2022
Bihar Board class 10th result details to be announced at 1 pm

BSEB will hold a press conference at 1 pm today where the BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor will announce the details of the matric results including pass percentage, toppers' names and scholarships for the meritorious students.

07:02 IST, March 31st 2022
BSEB announced the Bihar matric result date and time on Twitter

BSEB on Wednesday announced the Bihar Board matric result declaration date and time on its official Twitter handle. 

 

06:49 IST, March 31st 2022
Who will release the Bihar Board matric results 2022?

BSEB has announced that Bihar Education Minister, Vijay Kumar Choudhary will be releasing the results today at 1 pm. BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor and additional chief secretary of Bihar Sanjay Kumar will also be present on the occassion.

06:45 IST, March 31st 2022
BSEB conducted Math paper exam again, know why

BSEB had to cancel the Mathematics paper at 25 exam centres in the Motihari district where the paper was allegedly leaked in the first shift. BSEB conducted a re-exam for the Maths paper on March 24. The results of those students were again prepared and compiled.

06:33 IST, March 31st 2022
List of websites to check Bihar Board 10th results 2022

Results.biharboardonline.com

Biharboardonline.com

Bseb.in

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

secondary.biharboardonline.com

06:25 IST, March 31st 2022
How to check Bihar Board class 10th result 2022 online

Candidates must visit the official website biharboardonline.com

Then click on 'Students Login' tab

A matric result link will be flashing on the homepage 

Key in your roll code, roll number and enrollment number and submit

Your Bihar Board matric result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take its printout

06:17 IST, March 31st 2022
Over 16 lakh students to get their Bihar Board matric results today

Over 17 lakh students had registered for the Bihar Board matric exams 2022. Out of which, 16.5 lakh students appeared for the board exams. These 16.5 lakh students will get their matric results today. Read More.

06:09 IST, March 31st 2022
How to check Bihar Board matric result 2022 on Digilocker

Step 1: Candidates must visit digilocker.gov.in or download and open the DigiLocker app on your smartphone or laptop

Step 2: On the homepage, select the 'BSEB' option.

Step 3: Now, click on the option 'matric or Class 10 results'.

Step 4: Enter your roll number, roll code and enrollment number

Step 5: Your BSEB class 10 results 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

23:07 IST, March 30th 2022
Bihar Board matric result releasing in just 36 days

This year, Bihar Board is going to announce the class 10th results just within 36 days after completion of the exam. The Bihar Board matric exam was conducted between February 17 and 24, 2022. Over 17 lakh candidates had registered for the exam and around 16.5 lakh candidates took the matric exam.

23:07 IST, March 30th 2022
Bihar Board matric topper verification complete, know about the process

BSEB had completed the Bihar matric exam paper evaluation process last week. After that, the board complied the scores of candidates and prepared the list of toppers. The top 10 rank holders were called for verification to the Bihar Board office in Patna. The toppers were interviewed by subject experts after which the list of toppers was finalised on March 28. BSEB generally releases the results two days after the toppers' verification process is complete. Read more.

23:07 IST, March 30th 2022
List of websites to check Bihar Board class 10th results 2022 
  • Results.biharboardonline.com
  • Biharboardonline.com
  • Bseb.in
  • biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
  • secondary.biharboardonline.com

Read More details here.

23:07 IST, March 30th 2022
Bihar Board class 10th result 2022: How and where to check matric results

To check the Bihar Board matric results candidates must follow the given steps after the result is declared.

Candidates must visit the official website biharboardonline.com. Then click on the Students Login tab. A matric result link will be flashing on the homepage. Key in your roll code, roll number and enrollment number and submit. Your Bihar Board matric result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download and take its printout.

