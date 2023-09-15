Last Updated:

BSEB STET Answer Key Out For Few Subjects, Raise Objections Before Sept 16; Here's Link

Bihar School Examination Board has released the BSEB STET 2023 answer key for a few subjects on its official website. Here's a direct link to download.

Nandini Verma
Bihar School Examination Board has released the BSEB STET 2023 answer key for a few subjects on its official website. The answer key has been released for Dance, Physical Education, and Philosophy along with their question papers  Candidates who have appeared for the State Eligibility cum Entrance Test can download the answer key by visiting the official website- bsebstet.com or bsebstet.com/grievance/Glogin.

Candidates can raise objections online till 4 p.m. on September 16. Candidates raising objections have to pay a fee of Rs 50/- per question challenged through Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking. They must also upload the required document to support their challenge.

Direct link to download BSEB STET 2023 answer key

How to download BSEB STET 2023 answer key

  • Visit the official website of BSEB STET at bsebstet.com/grievance/glogin.
  • Click on the Bihar STET 2023 answer key link available on the home page.
  • Key in your login details and click on submit.
  • The STET answer key will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check and download the answer key

 BSEB conducted the TET 2023 from September 4 to 15 at various exam centres across the state. Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) cancelled the State Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) 2023 for candidates who appeared in the first shift (Math) on September 4 in two Muzaffarpur centres. Exams conducted on the exam centre numbers 3504 and 3505, IT Zone Muzaffarpur, SK Tower near Buddha ITI  in side of Khabra Mandir, NH 28 have been cancelled. BSEB will conduct a re-exam for those candidates on September 18. 

