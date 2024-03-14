Advertisement

The Bihar State Madrasa Education Board (BSMEB) has released the results for the Faukaniya and Maulvi examinations. Candidates who appeared for these examinations can now access their results on the official website, bsmebpatna.com. To check the results of the Bihar Madrasa Board Faukaniya and Maulvi exams, students should follow these simple steps:`

How to check BSMEB Results 2024

Visit the official website of the Bihar Madrasa Board at bsmeb.org. Navigate to the top of the homepage and click on the link for either Faukaniya Result or Maulvi Result. Enter your roll code and roll number in the specified fields. Click on the submit button. The Bihar Madrasa Board Result 2024 will be displayed on your screen. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Details Included in Bihar Madarsa Board Results 2024:

The Bihar Madrasa Board Faukaniya and Maulvi Result will contain essential information such as the student's name, parents' name, date of birth, names of subjects, subject codes, total marks obtained in each subject, and the result status. Additionally, students can collect their original mark sheets from their respective madrassas in the coming days.

Apart from the Madrasa Board results, students are also anticipating the release of the Bihar Board 12th results, which are expected to be announced before Holi.For further information and updates, students are encouraged to visit the official portal.