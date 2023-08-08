Last Updated:

CA Foundation Result 2023: Only 25% Of 1.03 Lakh Candidates Pass ICAI Foundation June Exam

CA Foundation Result 2023: A total of 103517 candidates appeared for the ICAI CA Foundation exam out of which 25860 passed making the pass percentage is 24.98%.

Exam Results
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
ca foundation result 2023

CA Foundation June Result 2023 out. (Image: Shutterstock)


ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the CA Foundation June Results on August 7. Candidates can check their results online at icai.nic.in/caresult. A total of 24.98% of candidates who took the exam could pass the CA Foundation June exam 2023. 

CA Foundation June Result 2023: Pass percentage 

  • A total of 55573 male candidates appeared for the exam out of which 14448 passed making a pass percentage of 25.99%. 
  • 47944 girls appeared for the CA Foundation June exam out of which 11412 passed making a pass percentage of 23.80%. 
  • A total of 103517 candidates appeared for the exam out of which 25860 passed and the overall pass percentage is 24.98%.

CA Foundation Results 2023

ICAI conducted the CA Foundation June Examination 2023 on June 24, June 26, June 28, and June 30.  For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step procedure and websites to download the CA Foundation Result 2023.

How to check CA Foundation Result 2023?

  • Step 1: To check CA Foundation Results 2023 candidates need to visit the official site of ICAI on icai.nic.in.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage click on the CA Foundation Result 2023 link.
  • Step 3: Candidates then need to enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 5: Check the result and download the page.
  • Step 6: It is advised that candidates must keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
READ | ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 Date and Time: When and where to check CA Foundation result
READ | CA Foundation Result Date 2023: 'ICAI to declare CA Foundation result before August 9'
READ | CA Foundation result 2023 date and time announced by ICAI, check here
READ | CA Foundation Result 2023 today: List of websites to check ICAI CA Foundation June results

Get the latest updates on the results of board exams, competitive exams, recruitment exams, and others at Republic World here.

COMMENT