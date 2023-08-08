CA Foundation Result 2023: Only 25% Of 1.03 Lakh Candidates Pass ICAI Foundation June Exam

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the CA Foundation June Results on August 7. Candidates can check their results online at icai.nic.in/caresult. A total of 24.98% of candidates who took the exam could pass the CA Foundation June exam 2023.

CA Foundation June Result 2023: Pass percentage

A total of 55573 male candidates appeared for the exam out of which 14448 passed making a pass percentage of 25.99%.

47944 girls appeared for the CA Foundation June exam out of which 11412 passed making a pass percentage of 23.80%.

A total of 103517 candidates appeared for the exam out of which 25860 passed and the overall pass percentage is 24.98%.

CA Foundation Results 2023

ICAI conducted the CA Foundation June Examination 2023 on June 24, June 26, June 28, and June 30. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step procedure and websites to download the CA Foundation Result 2023.

How to check CA Foundation Result 2023?