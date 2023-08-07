CA Foundation Result 2023 Today: List Of Websites To Check ICAI CA Foundation June Results

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will declare the CA Foundation June Results today, August 7 at 9 pm. If delayed due to technical or other issues, ICAI will release the results latest by Tuesday, August 8, in the early morning. Once released, candidates will be able to check their results online at icai.nic.in/caresult. A list of alternative websites to check CA Results has also been attached below.

CA Foundation Results 2023

ICAI conducted the CA Foundation June Examination 2023 on June 24, June 26, June 28, and June 30. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step procedure and websites to download the CA Foundation Result 2023.

List of websites check ICAI CA Foundation result?

How to check CA Foundation Result 2023?