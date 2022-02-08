CA Result 2021: ICAI CA Final, Foundation Result To Be Out On Feb 10; See How To Check

ICAI CA Result 2021: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI has released an important notification informing the candidates about the dates of the ICAI CA 2021 Results. As per the official notice issued by the ICAI, the final examination result for the old course and new course and the Foundation Examination held in December 2021 are likely to be announced on February 10 and February 11, 2022, by evening. "Arrangements have also been made for the candidates of Final Examination (Old Course & New Course) and Foundation Examination desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from 8th February 2022," read the statement issued by ICAI.

CA Foundation and Final examinations were held on December 13, 15, 17, and 19, 2021 through offline mode. The examinations were held in two different shifts Paper 1 and 2 were conducted for a duration of 3 hours, from 2 pm to 5 pm, and Papers 3 and 4 were conducted for 2 hours for all candidates. Check key details below.

ICAI CA final result date | Official notice



CA Result 2021: Here's how to check ICAI CA foundation result 2021

Step 1: Once the results are out candidates need to visit the official website of ICAI at icai.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, under the 'CHECK RESULTS' section, click on a link you want to check.

Step 3: Candidates now need to carefully enter their registration number or PIN and login.

Step 4: Automatically, your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take its printout for future use.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative